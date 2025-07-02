PRESS RELEASE

Wood Mackenzie appoints new Chief Product & Technology Officer

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, 2 July 2025 -- Wood Mackenzie, Inc., ("Wood Mackenzie" or the "Company"), the leading global data and analytics business empowering the energy transition, has appointed Bernardo Rodriguez as Chief Product & Technology Officer, effective July 7, 2025.

Mr. Rodriguez has more than 25 years of experience in leading growth initiatives across multiple industries. Most recently, he served as Chief Digital and Technology Officer at J.D. Power, leading a major shift in the company's strategic direction and innovation agenda. Prior to this, he was Managing Director of Strategy at Huge and Accenture, guiding digital transformation for Fortune 100 companies, and he has also successfully founded and scaled two tech startups.

He is based in the US and will report to Jason Liu, CEO.

"Bernardo brings to Wood Mackenzie a proven track record as a technology transformation executive," said Jason Liu, CEO of Wood Mackenzie. "He has led complex transformations at some of the world's largest organizations. This is a new role at Wood Mackenzie that reflects our commitment to investing further in our product and technology capabilities. I couldn't be more excited about how his leadership will accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge AI and continue to deliver world-class solutions for our clients."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Rodriguez said: "I'm excited to join Wood Mackenzie as we strengthen investment in product, technology, and AI for the evolving energy sector. Together with our talented teams, we'll continue to build innovative, data-driven solutions that empower customers to navigate the energy transition and make the connections to drive intelligent decision-making."

ENDS

For further information please contact Wood Mackenzie's media relations team:

Mark Thomton

+1 630 881 6885

mark.thomton@woodmac.com

Hla Myat Mon

+65 8533 8860

hla.myatmon@woodmac.com

Chris Boba

+44 7408 841129

chris.boba@woodmac.com

Angélica Juárez

+5256 4171 1980

angelica.juarez@woodmac.com

The Big Partnership (UK PR agency)

woodmac@bigpartnership.co.uk

You have received this news release from Wood Mackenzie because of the details we hold about you. If the information we have is incorrect you can either provide your updated preferences by contacting our media relations team. If you do not wish to receive this type of email in the future, please reply with 'unsubscribe' in the subject header. -

About Wood Mackenzie

Wood Mackenzie is the global insight business for renewables, energy and natural resources. Driven by data. Powered by people. In the middle of an energy revolution, businesses and governments need reliable and actionable insight to lead the transition to a sustainable future. That's why we cover the entire supply chain with unparalleled breadth and depth, backed by over 50 years' experience in natural resources. Today, our team of over 2,000 experts operate across 30 global locations, inspiring customers' decisions through real-time analytics, consultancy, events and thought leadership. Together, we deliver the insight they need to separate risk from opportunity and make bold decisions when it matters most. For more information, visit woodmac.com.

Attachments