Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2025 16:02 Uhr
The National Law Review Expands Scope of Legal Notices

Leading Online Legal Publication Expands Public Notice Section

HIGHLAND PARK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / The National Law Review® (NLR) is pleased to announce the launch of its National Public Notice ServiceTM (NPNS).

Building on the decade of experience its DailyDACTM affiliate has in providing public notice of distressed asset sales, NLR's new National Public Notice Service is now accepting public notices in all legal and regulatory contexts requiring a party to publish a public notice.

"Customer demand is what drove the move," according to NLR CEO Gary Chodes, "many law firms DailyDACworks with asked it to step in to fill the void left by the continuing closure of traditional print newspapers, and DailyDAC asked NLR to step in."

Examples of public notices NLR's National Public Notice Service offers to publish include:

  • Abandonment of property

  • Class actions

  • Distressed asset sales (including assignments for the benefit of creditors, bankruptcies, receiverships, and sales under Article 9 of the UCC)

  • Elections

  • Formation and dissolution of legal entities

  • Land use and zoning matters

  • Name changes

  • Probate matters

  • Public bidding for government contracts

  • Public hearings

  • Service by publication when a party to a lawsuit cannot be located for personal service

  • Tax lien sales

Media Contact:
Billy Thieme, Communications Director
(708) 357-3317
publicnotices@natlawreview.com

About NLR
The National Law Review® is an online legal news and information source with a monthly reach of more than 3 million visitors and newsletter subscribers. It is the online descendant of a business law publication founded in 1888.

SOURCE: The National Law Review



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-national-law-review-expands-scope-of-legal-notices-1045175

