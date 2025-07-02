Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2025 16:02 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Neudesic, an IBM Company: Neudesic Renews the Microsoft Cloud Security Specialization

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / As a 23-time Microsoft Partner of the Year award winner, Neudesic, an IBM Company announced it has renewed the Cloud Security Specialization from Microsoft. This recognition highlights Neudesic's deep technical expertise and consistent success in delivering enterprise-grade security solutions across hybrid and multi-cloud environments using Microsoft technologies.

The Microsoft Cloud Security Specialization is awarded only to partners that demonstrate the highest levels of technical competence, real-world delivery success, and customer impact. To earn this credential, Neudesic underwent a rigorous validation process, that confirmed its ability to architect and implement comprehensive security strategies for complex enterprise environments.

This designation reflects Neudesic's ability to help clients protect critical infrastructure, identities, applications, and data across Azure and on-premises systems aligned to Microsoft's Zero Trust security model. It also recognizes Neudesic's continued investment in advanced certifications, skilled talent, and measurable outcomes across security modernization initiatives.

As organizations navigate a rapidly evolving complex cyber landscape, the need for scalable, integrated cloud security solutions is becoming more urgent. According to Microsoft, more than half of enterprises identify security concerns as a key barrier to broader cloud adoption. Neudesic's specialization directly addresses this concern by providing clients the confidence of working with a trusted advisor that brings validated experience in deploying Microsoft-native security capabilities across identity, network, data, applications, infrastructure, and operations.

"Securing modern digital infrastructure is foundational to enterprise innovation," said Eric Stoltze, Vice President of Cloud Transformation at Neudesic. "Achieving this specialization reinforces our commitment to helping clients reduce risk, improve resiliency, and implement scalable security strategies across Azure and hybrid environments."

Neudesic is a long-standing Microsoft Solutions Partner, helping clients across industries such as utilities, manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare build secure and resilient cloud environments. With this specialization, Neudesic strengthens its leadership in cloud security and enhances its ability to deliver tailored solutions that meet the highest standards for performance, governance, and compliance.

"Clients are looking for trusted partners who can not only implement leading security technologies, but also guide them through operational, compliance, modernization and governance challenges," said Arsh Rizvi, National Director of Cloud Security. "Renewing the Cloud Security Specialization signals to our clients that we have both the technical depth and field experience to deliver secure, scalable solutions."

About Neudesic
Neudesic, an IBM company, is the trusted technology partner in business innovation, delivering impactful business results to clients through digital modernization and evolution. Our consultants bring business and technology expertise together, offering a wide range of cloud and data-driven solutions, including custom application development, data and artificial intelligence, and comprehensive managed services. Founded in 2002, Neudesic is headquartered in Irvine, California. To learn more, visit www.neudesic.com.

Contact Information

Emily Shin
Sr. Content Marketing Manager
emily.shin@neudesic.com
(800) 805-1805

.

SOURCE: Neudesic, an IBM Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/neudesic-renews-the-microsoft-cloud-security-specialization-1045188

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
