Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
02.07.2025
Radiant Industries, Incorporated: Radiant Selected by Department of Energy as First New Nuclear Reactor Design to Be Tested in DOME

Reactor installation and testing scheduled to begin in Spring 2026

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Radiant, the company on the forefront of pioneering the world's first portable mass-produced nuclear microreactor, announced today that it has been conditionally selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to conduct the first test of its Kaleidos microreactor in the National Reactor Innovation Center's Demonstration of Microreactor Experiments (DOME) testbed at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL). The demonstration reactor installation and testing is scheduled to begin in Spring 2026 and would be the first new U.S. nuclear reactor design to be tested in DOME.

Radiant picked first to test in DOME at INL

Radiant picked first to test in DOME at INL
A picture of the Radiant logo and the NRIC DOME at Idaho National Laboratory.

Radiant was competitively selected and is currently working through the multi-phase DOE authorization process to support the design, fabrication, construction, and testing of their fueled reactor experiment at DOME. The DOME facility is being established at INL to accelerate deployment of advanced microreactor technologies.

"Radiant and the Department of Energy are now a team with a combined mission: Just nine months from now we will have the opportunity to put the 53rd reactor in INL's long history into the DOME," said Doug Bernauer, Radiant Founder and CEO. "In short order, we will fuel, go critical, and operate, leading to the mass production of portable reactors which will jumpstart American nuclear energy dominance."

Radiant's Kaleidos reactor is designed to be built on an assembly line and deliver more than 1 MW of electricity in a portable package. Fueled by TRISO fuel particles, Kaleidos is designed for deployment anywhere it's needed without the need to refuel for years.

This latest news comes on the heels of Radiant's previous conditional selection by DOE to receive an allocation of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) fuel for the Kaleidos test - a critical enabler of next year's demonstration.

For more information on Radiant and the Kaleidos microreactor, visit www.radiantnuclear.com. To join Radiant on their mission, follow them on Linkedin.

About Radiant

Radiant is building the world's first mass-produced nuclear microreactors. The company's first reactor, Kaleidos, is a 1 MW failsafe microreactor that can be transported anywhere power is needed. Founded in 2020, Radiant plans to test its first reactor in 2026, with initial customer deployments beginning in 2028. Radiant's mission is to mass produce the most economical and reliable portable reactors.

Contact Information

Ray Wert
press@radiantnuclear.com

SOURCE: Radiant Industries, Incorporated



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/radiant-selected-by-department-of-energy-as-first-new-nuclear-reactor-design-to-be-1045282

