Europe's leader in smart retrofit access solutions enters the U.S. with its award-winning Nuki Smart Lock, combining cutting-edge technology, unparalleled privacy, premium design and uncompromising performance.

Nuki, Europe's category leader in smart access solutions, today announced the official entry into the United States with its newest version of its flagship product, the Nuki Smart Lock. Combining seamless integration options, an intuitive app developed to optimize user experience and a customer-centric design, Nuki sets a new standard as the smarter lock choice for American consumers seeking advanced, reliable smart home security.

Named a 2025 CES Innovation Awards® Honoree, the Nuki Smart Lock is now available to American consumers seeking to upgrade their home with a keyless access solution that offers superior hardware quality, integration capabilities and stylish aesthetics without compromise. Founded with a mission to provide best-in-class technology, elegant design and unparalleled privacy, this milestone opens the door for American homeowners and renters to access Nuki's revolutionary smart access solutions, arriving stateside with a track record of established, trusted dependability amongst more than 800,000 satisfied customers in Europe.

Developed in Austria and manufactured in Europe, the latest Nuki Smart Lock allows users to unlock their door conveniently and automatically in under one second. This remarkable performance is enabled by cutting-edge brushless motor technology used in a Nuki Smart Lock for the first time offering the efficiency, durability and performance commonly found in electric vehicles. The Nuki Smart Lock enhances convenience by effortlessly retrofitting onto existing U.S. single-cylinder deadbolt, installing in under 15 minutes without any drilling or modifications required. Nuki played a pioneering role with the launch of the world's first electronic door lock with native Matter support in 2023. The newest generation naturally provides full support for Matter as well, and features expanded compatibility with other smart home platforms including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings and more making home entry part of a seamless connected home experience. Some of the Nuki Smart Lock's features and benefits include:

Privacy is a core value, unlike with other smart lock providers, personal and security-relevant data are not stored on Nuki servers to protect user privacy choices. The Nuki Smart Lock can be used without the need to create an account, with all data stored locally.

unlike with other smart lock providers, personal and security-relevant data are not stored on Nuki servers to protect user privacy choices. The Nuki Smart Lock can be used without the need to create an account, with all data stored locally. Designed with end-to-end encryption commonly used by online banks, Nuki's software meets rigorous security standards to ensure users data protection.

Fitting into any home aesthetic, the compact design is only 2.2 inches in diameter and comes with a sleek stainless steel body and a black base ring.

Providing users with multi-access options for convenience, the lock is controlled via the Nuki App, offering complete control from anywhere. It can also be unlocked via smartphones, smartwatches, PIN-code, fingerprint and even the physical key with users always having access to lock activity through the app.

Hands-free unlocking, Nuki's Auto Unlock feature opens a door automatically when you come home. The Nuki App detects when you leave your home. When you return, your Smart Lock automatically opens the door.

High-speed locking mode offers quieter entry and exit, and up to 12 months battery life.*

The centerpiece of innovation is the newly developed brushless motor. Previously known mainly from electric vehicles, this technology now brings its proven efficiency and durability to a Nuki Smart Lock for the first time.

"We founded Nuki a decade ago with one clear mission: to make everyday life more convenient through keyless access solutions while maintaining the highest possible standards of home security," said Martin Pansy, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "At Nuki, we believe the safest data is the data you never have to share. That's why from day one, Nuki Smart Locks have been designed to work without requiring a mandatory user account. Your data stays with you and it is never stored on Nuki servers by default," adds Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer Jürgen Pansy. "Our Nuki Smart Lock sets itself apart as 'The Smarter Lock' by providing U.S. customers with a smart access solution that can offer far more than pure functionality it's about the interplay of technology, security, convenience, and design. We are thrilled to introduce our product to the American market," concludes Martin Pansy.

Perfect for both homeowners and renters, the Nuki Smart Lock brings European precision and award-winning design to the American market setting a new standard for smart home security.

The Nuki Smart Lock is now available for purchase on Amazon: The Nuki Smart Lock and Keypad 2, which comes with access code and fingerprint options, is priced at $229. If you opt for just the lock ($159) to begin with, you can add various accessories like Nuki Keypad with code option ($89), Keypad 2 with code and fingerprint ($149) or the Door Sensor ($59), at any time. All prices MSRP. Products will be available in Nuki's own online shop later this fall.

Nuki also launches their Nuki Premium subscription ($5.90 per month) that includes full remote access via the Nuki app including real-time activity alerts, a two-year immediate product replacement, special VIP perks including discounts and deals for product releases, and many more. Early birds who sign up until September 30th will receive free access to Nuki Premium for the entire product lifetime of their Nuki Smart Lock. Nuki Premium is of special interest for hosts who want to use the Nuki Smart Lock for renting their property as it offers and includes seamless hosting integrations with all major platforms like Airbnb, Smoobu or Lodgify. Nuki Premium can be activated optionally through the Nuki app to enjoy full control of the Smart Lock from anywhere in the world.

To learn more about Nuki and the Smart Lock, as well as to sign up for all U.S. related updates, please visit https://nuki.io/en-us.

About Nuki

In 2015, the successful Kickstarter campaign laid the foundation for Nuki's success story. Since then, the company founded by brothers Martin Pansy (CEO) and Jürgen Pansy (Chief Innovation Officer) in Graz has grown steadily: Today, Nuki is Europe's leading provider of smart, retrofit access solutions. The company currently employs 150 people from 18 different nationalities at its headquarters in Graz. Nuki holds dual ISO certifications ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 attesting to its high international standards in quality and environmental management systems. In addition to its Europe-produced Smart Lock and a wide range of accessories and services, the Austrian company is committed to continuously developing smart access solutions for a completely keyless future.

*The Nuki Smart Lock battery lasts up to 12 months when connected via Thread or Bluetooth; up to 6 months when using built-in Wi-Fi.

