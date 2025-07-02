Embodied AI Market worth $23.06 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global embodied AI market is projected to grow from USD 4.44 billion in 2025 to USD 23.06 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 39.0% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The embodied AI market is rapidly expanding, driven by advancements in machine autonomy that enable robots to perform complex, adaptive tasks with minimal human intervention. Additionally, embodied AI plays a pivotal role in facilitating real-world mobility in autonomous systems, such as delivery robots and self-driving vehicles, by equipping them with spatial awareness, dynamic learning, and contextual decision-making. Key players like SoftBank Robotics Group (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), and Boston Dynamics (US) continue to innovate, positioning the market for significant growth in the coming years.

Embodied AI Market Report Scope:

Market Revenue in 2025: $4.44 billion
Estimated Value by 2030: $23.06 billion
Growth Rate: CAGR of 39.0%
Forecast Period: 2025-2030
Segments Covered: By Product Type, Level of Embodiment, Vertical, and Region
Geographies Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
Key Market Challenge: Data scarcity in collecting real-world training sets
Key Market Opportunities: Expanding embodied AI applications in healthcare and elderly care
Key Market Drivers: Advancements in robotics and AI integration to enhance machine autonomy

By level of embodiment, the Level 2: Intermediate Embodiment segment is projected to hold the largest market share in 2025.

Level 2: Intermediate Embodiment leads the embodied AI market, driven by the adoption of AI agents that perceive their environment, learn from data, and adapt to changing tasks. These systems balance autonomy and controllability, making them ideal for logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare, where real-time adaptability is critical. Use cases like smart robots in warehouses, surgical assistants in hospitals, and adaptive inspection bots in factories propel demand for this level of embodiment. Integration of machine learning and edge AI enhances responsiveness and intelligence. Companies like ABB, KUKA, Agility Robotics, and Boston Dynamics are deploying learning-enabled robots for context-aware behavior and operational optimization. Innovations in reinforcement learning, real-time path planning, and sensor fusion expand the application scope of intermediate embodied AI. As enterprises prioritize operational flexibility and human-robot collaboration, Level 2 systems are preferred for scalable deployment, driving market growth during the forecast period.

The Logistics & Supply Chain vertical is expected to register the highest CAGR in the embodied ai market during the forecast period.

The logistics & supply chain vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the embodied AI market, driven by the accelerating need for autonomous material handling, inventory optimization, and last-mile delivery efficiency. As global supply chains become increasingly complex and consumer demand for faster fulfillment rises, companies are adopting embodied AI solutions such as autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), AI-enabled sorting systems, and collaborative picking robots. These intelligent systems combine perception, motion planning, and AI-driven decision-making to navigate dynamic environments, improve order accuracy, and reduce reliance on manual labor. Companies such as Amazon Robotics, GreyOrange, and Locus Robotics are leading this transformation by deploying large fleets of AI-powered robots in warehouses and fulfillment centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in 2030.

The embodied AI industry in the Asia Pacific is experiencing accelerated growth, fueled by the convergence of advanced robotics, AI, and real-world application demands across key sectors. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are at the forefront, leveraging embodied AI in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and elder care. The region's strong electronics and semiconductor industries, particularly in Taiwan and Japan, are instrumental in enabling real-time sensor-driven intelligence and edge computing capabilities, which are critical for embodied AI systems to operate in dynamic environments. This technological backbone is complemented by rising labor shortages and an aging population in several nations, driving adoption in service roles such as caregiving, education, and customer interaction. Government-backed AI strategies, vibrant startup ecosystems, the increasing consumer acceptance of intelligent robots, and the Asia Pacific's cultural readiness for human-machine collaboration position the region as a global leader in embodied AI adoption.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the embodied AI companies include SoftBank Robotics Group (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), and Boston Dynamics (US).

