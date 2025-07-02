Flavor and Fragrance Market to Hit USD 37.5 Billion by 2031 Amid Surge in Natural Product Demand | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flavor and Fragrance Sales Market is Segmented by Type (Flavor, Fragrance), by Application (Food and Beverages, Daily Chemicals, Tobacco Industry): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2031.

The global Flavor and Fragrance market size was USD 30580 Million in 2024 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 37500 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period 2025-2031.

Claim Your Free Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-22F6638/Global_Flavor_and_Fragrance_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Flavor and Fragrance Sales Market:

The flavor and fragrance sales market continues to experience robust growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences, product innovation, and sectoral expansion across food, personal care, and wellness industries. The strategic role of sensory elements in product success is pushing companies to invest in R&D and create immersive consumer experiences.

Demand for natural, sustainable, and culturally diverse flavor and fragrance solutions is reshaping product portfolios. With increasing cross-industry applications and support from digital retail models, the market shows no sign of slowing down. The future outlook remains positive as companies align with trends in health, indulgence, and identity-based consumption.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now! https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-22F6638/global-flavor-and-fragrance

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE FLAVOR AND FRAGRANCE SALES MARKET

The demand for flavoring agents is significantly fueling the growth of the flavor and fragrance sales market as global consumers increasingly seek enhanced taste experiences across food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Flavors help in masking unpleasant tastes, especially in nutraceuticals and plant-based products, where natural bitterness is common. The rising consumption of processed food and ready-to-eat meals across urban centers is directly boosting the use of synthetic and natural flavor compounds. Moreover, evolving consumer preferences toward exotic and ethnic flavors are compelling manufacturers to innovate, further expanding market opportunities. Flavors also play a key role in brand differentiation, prompting companies to invest in proprietary blends. As flavor customization becomes a strategic advantage, it further accelerates market growth.

Fragrances play a pivotal role in enhancing consumer experience across a wide array of products, including personal care items, household cleaners, and luxury perfumes, thereby driving the flavor and fragrance sales market. The growing demand for scented personal hygiene products like deodorants, body sprays, and shampoos, particularly among youth populations, is a major growth driver. Additionally, the psychological impact of fragrances such as stress relief or mood enhancement is being leveraged in wellness and aromatherapy products. Brands are increasingly aligning scents with emotional branding to build loyalty, adding strategic value. The rise in e-commerce beauty sales has also contributed to increased demand for distinctive and long-lasting fragrances, stimulating innovation and boosting global fragrance sales volumes.

The food and beverages sector is a major contributor to the flavor and fragrance sales market due to the increasing consumer inclination toward tasty, aromatic, and indulgent eating experiences. Flavors are integral in developing appealing products, particularly in snacks, confectioneries, bakery, and beverages. Changing lifestyles and the rapid urbanization trend have elevated the demand for processed and convenience foods, intensifying the need for diverse flavoring options. Beverage manufacturers also rely heavily on flavors for energy drinks, flavored waters, and health beverages to capture niche markets. Additionally, flavor innovation in plant-based and functional food categories is a key strategy among food producers to meet evolving dietary trends, further driving market expansion.

Growing health consciousness among consumers is significantly influencing their purchasing decisions, pushing demand for natural and clean-label flavors and fragrances. Individuals are increasingly avoiding synthetic additives and seeking products with natural origins, such as essential oils, botanical extracts, and organic compounds. This shift has led to a surge in the use of fruit-based flavors, herbal scents, and nature-inspired aroma compounds across food, cosmetics, and cleaning products. Manufacturers are reformulating offerings to align with the clean-label trend, often at premium price points, which increases market value. Regulatory support for safer and natural additives also accelerates adoption. This consumer-led push is a foundational growth factor in the evolving market landscape.

The concept of premiumization, where consumers seek high-quality, multi-sensory product experiences, is a powerful driver in the flavor and fragrance sales market. High-end perfumes, gourmet food, and specialty beverages leverage signature scents and exclusive flavor profiles to create distinct brand identities. The growing middle-class population and increased disposable income in emerging economies have made premium goods more accessible. Furthermore, sensory branding which includes leveraging scents in retail spaces or personalized flavor experiences in food is influencing buying behavior. Companies are integrating flavor and fragrance innovation into their branding strategy to establish emotional connections with customers. This creates customer loyalty and fuels continuous demand in the market.

The expansion of the personal care and cosmetic industry globally has contributed substantially to the demand for sophisticated and customized fragrance blends. From facial creams and lotions to haircare and oral hygiene products, fragrance plays a critical role in consumer product appeal. Increasing male grooming trends, the growing influence of social media, and the rising popularity of personalized beauty solutions have widened the consumer base. Innovation in product formats, such as solid perfumes and fragrance-infused makeup, further bolsters growth. Additionally, clean beauty trends demand naturally derived fragrance ingredients, giving rise to new product lines. This sector's dynamism creates sustained opportunities for fragrance manufacturers.

Claim Yours Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-22F6638&lic=single-user

FLAVOR AND FRAGRANCE SALES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The flavor and fragrance sales market sees substantial regional variation, with North America and Europe dominating due to established consumer markets, strong R&D infrastructure, and premium product demand.

Asia-Pacific, however, is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by population growth, urbanization, and increased middle-class spending on personal care and convenience food products. Countries like China, India, and Indonesia are witnessing rapid expansion in processed food and cosmetics sectors, driving demand for localized flavor and fragrance profiles.

Key Players:

Firmenich

IFF

Takasago

Wild Flavors

Mane

International Flavors & Fragrances

Sensient

Robertet SA

T Hasegawa

Kerry

McCormick

Synergy Flavor

Prova

Huabao

Yingyang

Zhonghua

Shanghai Apple

Wanxiang International

Boton

Givaudan

Symrise

Purchase Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-22F6638/Global_Flavor_and_Fragrance_Market

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

The global market for Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances was valued at USD 31870 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 46730 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

was valued at USD 31870 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 46730 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The global market for Jasmine Fragrance was valued at USD 273 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 341 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

was valued at USD 273 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 341 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The global market for Fragrance for Cosmetics was valued at USD 609820 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 815460 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

was valued at USD 609820 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 815460 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The global market for Home Fragrance was valued at USD 985 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1442 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

was valued at USD 985 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1442 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The global market for Damascenone was valued at USD 75.4 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 107 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

was valued at USD 75.4 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 107 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The global market for Process Flavors was valued at USD 21760 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 27220 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

was valued at USD 21760 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 27220 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The global market for Microencapsulated Fragrance was valued at USD 249 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 357 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

was valued at USD 249 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 357 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The global market for Isobornyl Acetate (IBA) was valued at USD 60.3 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 80.8 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

was valued at USD 60.3 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 80.8 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Digital Fragrance Market

Fully Synthetic Fragrances Market

The global market for Perfume and Fragrances was estimated to be worth USD 3773 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5180.4 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

GET A FREE QUOTE

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flavor-and-fragrance-market-to-hit-usd-37-5-billion-by-2031-amid-surge-in-natural-product-demand--valuates-reports-302496869.html