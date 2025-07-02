AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bb+" (Fair) of ONIX Asigurari S.A. (ONIX) (Romania). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

These ratings reflect ONIX's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

ONIX's risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), was assessed at the strongest level at year-end 2024, underpinned by good internal capital generation. However, ONIX's small capital base and its lack of reinsurance protection increase the potential for volatility in risk-adjusted capitalisation, particularly considering its exposure to large surety risks. The company's limited financial flexibility is also considered an offsetting factor in its balance sheet strength assessment. Conversely, AM Best views positively ONIX's conservative investment portfolio, which is entirely made up of cash or term deposits.

ONIX's operating performance is assessed at the strong level, reflecting its track record of good technical results since inception. For the five-year period ending in 2024, the company reported a weighted average combined ratio of 55.7%, as calculated by AM Best. Investment profits have improved in recent years, benefiting from the healthy interest rates environment.

ONIX is a niche mono-line insurer that focuses on surety business in Italy and Spain. The company leverages its specialist expertise to compete against larger players.

Solvency II requirements are embedded within ONIX's risk framework and its Solvency II regulatory capital adequacy ratio is monitored against risk appetite levels approved by its board. The company's risk management framework is evolving, and its risk management capabilities are considered by AM Best to be below the company's risk profile in some areas.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250702240110/en/

Contacts:

Andrea Porta

Financial Analyst

+31 20 808 1700

andrea.porta@ambest.com



Jose Berenguer

Associate Director, Analytics

+31 20 808 2276

jose.berenguer@ambest.com



Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com



Al Slavin

Senior Public Relations Specialist

+1 908 882 2318

al.slavin@ambest.com