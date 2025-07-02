Zalaris has recently signed a contract extension with a Nordic financial institution; the value of the extension makes up a significant proportion of the nearly NOK35m of annual contract value (ACV) signed in the quarter. In addition, letters of intent for two separate Managed Services contracts worth a combined NOK13m in ACV were signed in Q2. These contracts support our FY25 revenue forecast and underline the progress the company is making with existing and new customers. We maintain our forecasts.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...