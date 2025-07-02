A castle in Bavaria, Germany, has installed a brick-red PV system using colored solar modules from Italy-based FuturaSun. The project was enabled by a recent amendment to Bavaria's Monument Protection Act, allowing solar on heritage buildings. From pv magazine Germany A PV system with brick-red solar modules has been installed on the listed Blumenthal Castle in Bavaria, Germany. The 120 kW system is the largest of its kind in Bavaria to date, according to Italian module manufacturer FuturaSun, which supplied its red-colored FU370M Silk Nova RED panels for the project in Aichach. German installer ...

