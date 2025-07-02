Cummins Inc: Cummins Launches Industry-First Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Turbochargers for On-Highway Applications

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Cummins

Global power and technology leader Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), is pleased to announce the launch of its new turbocharger designed specifically for hydrogen internal combustion engines (H2 ICE). This advancement in turbocharging technology marks a significant milestone for heavy-duty commercial on-highway applications in Europe. Cummins Components and Software (CCS), part of Cummins' Components business segment, has secured a contract to supply H2 ICE turbochargers to a major European OEM, showcasing its leadership in hydrogen innovation.

The H2 ICE turbocharger meets the industry's growing demand for efficient and sustainable solutions, supporting the transition to low-emission transportation. It is specifically designed to power the first hydrogen internal combustion engine for heavy-duty on-highway applications in the European market.

Pioneering innovation to support global decarbonization efforts

The integration of the H2ICE turbocharger into hydrogen-powered heavy-duty vehicles reinforces Cummins' commitment to delivering sustainable and cost-effective solutions for decarbonizing transportation.

H2 ICE engine technology has been classified as zero-emission by the European Union (EU) and represents a promising bridge solution for reducing emissions. H2ICE engine platforms also comply with the upcoming Euro VII emission standards, demonstrating the potential of hydrogen as a viable alternative in the journey toward global decarbonization.

Innovation leadership in turbocharging technologies

The Cummins H2 ICE variable geometry turbocharger has been meticulously engineered to meet the unique requirements of hydrogen engines. With bespoke aerodynamics and advanced prognostics, the turbocharger optimizes performance under the challenging conditions presented by hydrogen combustion. The product is a cornerstone of Cummins' Destination Zero strategy, which aims to achieve decarbonization by working with partners across industries to develop cutting-edge, sustainable technologies.

Key Features of the CCS H2 ICE Turbocharger:

Bespoke aerodynamics designed for hydrogen combustion

Advanced prognostics to enhance performance and reliability

Compliance with Euro VII emission standards, aligning with the European Union's environmental goals

Challenges and Successes

During the development of the turbocharger, Cummins overcame significant challenges posed by the use of hydrogen as a fuel. These included adapting aerodynamics to address varying lambda requirements, managing the increased water production resulting from hydrogen combustion, and mitigating the metallurgical impacts of hydrogen use. Despite these hurdles, Cummins has successfully delivered a reliable and high-performance turbocharger for hydrogen powered heavy-duty on-highway truck engines.

To know more about Cummins' turbocharging technology and innovations, please visit Turbochargers | Cummins Inc.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, comprises five business segments - Engine, Components, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins - supported by its global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy, which is grounded in the company's commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products.

The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, valvetrain technologies, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, electrified power systems with innovative components and subsystems, including battery, fuel cell and electric power technologies and hydrogen production technologies.

Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 69,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $3.9 billion on sales of $34.1 billion in 2024. See how Cummins is leading your world toward a future of smarter, cleaner power at www.cummins.com.

