Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - RheEnergise, a dynamic Montreal-based energy storage innovator, has launched a Canadian fundraising campaign on FrontFundr, Canada's leading online private investing platform. The campaign marks the company's further deepening their Canadian presence and offering individual investors the opportunity to help accelerate the deployment of High-Density Hydro, a next-generation long-duration energy storage solution (LDES).

RheEnergise's High-Density Hydro energy storage demonstrator project near Plymouth in Devon, Britain

RheEnergise's technology stores energy when it's cheap and dispatches it when demand is high. This approach strengthens grid reliability, improves energy affordability, and supports the transition to clean, renewable power.

Canada has a long history of embracing hydropower, and the RheEnergise High-Density Hydro solution is a perfect compliment, going into topographies unavailable to traditional hydro, and is quicker to build and scale.

"We believe Canada is an ideal market for High-Density Hydro," said Stephen Crosher, CEO of RheEnergise. "Our solution delivers the scale, duration, and economics that utilities and developers across Canada are looking for-especially as provinces work to phase out fossil fuels and bolster grid resiliency."

Each RheEnergise project typically delivers between 20 and 100 megawatts of power and offers 4 to 20 hours of energy storage, with round-trip efficiencies exceeding 80%. 20MW of LDES is enough to power approximately 15,000 Canadian homes.

The opportunity in Ontario alone stands at 13,000 potential sites, utilizing just 1% of these could create a staggering 6,500MW of long duration energy storage (nearly 5m homes).

Unlike conventional pumped hydro, RheEnergise uses a proprietary fluid that is 2.5x denser than water, allowing the system to be deployed on modest hills rather than requiring mountainous terrain. This makes projects more cost-effective and easier to site-particularly valuable in Canada's diverse geography.

Funds raised through FrontFundr will be used to accelerate RheEnergise's commercial expansion in Canada, support feasibility studies and project development, and build local partnerships.

"This is more than just a raise-it's an invitation for Canadians to invest in the infrastructure of the future," Crosher added. "We're excited to bring High-Density Hydro to Canada and deliver clean, reliable energy storage at scale."

About RheEnergise

RheEnergise is an energy-storage innovator committed to delivering scalable, environmentally benign solutions that underpin the global transition to renewable power. Headquartered in London and Montreal, with a demonstration site in Devon, UK, RheEnergise's High-Density Hydro® technology offers utilities, developers, and communities a flexible, long-duration storage option for a decarbonized grid.

