Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02
[02.07.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.07.25
IE000LZC9NM0
5,202,143.00
USD
0
40,470,122.17
7.7795
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.07.25
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,619,043.00
EUR
0
20,582,631.62
5.6873
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.07.25
IE000GETKIK8
1,935,016.00
GBP
0
20,108,985.43
10.3922
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.07.25
IE000XIITCN5
616,779.00
GBP
0
4,985,079.84
8.0824