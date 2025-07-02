New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Universal Processing (uP), a leading financial technology company dedicated to empowering underserved businesses across America, is looking towards the future after a star-studded grand opening of its Times Square headquarters.

The theme of the night was "Brick by Brick", a celebration of the people and partnerships that have shaped the company's journey. uP was proud to host many of the people who have been integral to the company's success, and were honored that some of New York's most well-known and influential politicians stopped by the event to make speeches.





Image 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/257542_14982db4c41bc9e5_001full.jpg

Former Governor George Pataki had this to say about uP's contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic: "I want to thank Universal Processing, because without what you did during that terrible time, many of the businesses that New York counts on wouldn't be here today."

It was an honor for uP to be recognized by the former governor, as during the pandemic - when Asian-owned businesses across the city were hit hardest - uP stepped in as a lifeline. The company offered multilingual support, financial relief, PPE, and digital tools to help stabilize their communities.





Image 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/257542_14982db4c41bc9e5_002full.jpg

Former Governor David Patterson also stopped by to applaud uP founder and CEO, Saint Hung: "For the leadership and all that you have done, for the efforts you waged, and your expansion of concepts that I think is bringing more business to the area and to areas around here…you've done a marvelous job and we look forward to bigger and better things."





Image 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/257542_14982db4c41bc9e5_003full.jpg

New York State Senator Stephen Chan crafted a powerful metaphor for Hung's leadership of the company: "Everybody here is a cog in this timepiece and everybody must be in their place and work in order for our community, our society, our city to tick," said Mr. Chan. "Saint is the driving force in that timepiece. He is the conductor of this symphony, and if everybody plays their part correctly, that's what is going to make it sound good. That's what is going to make it beautiful."

"Saint Hung is committed to growing small and medium-sized businesses in New York," said Chairman of the New York State Republican Party, Ed Cox. "These new headquarters in New York City are about the growth of Universal Processing and about Mr. Hung's and Universal Processing's commitment to New York City. Thank you Mr. Hung."

In a surprise move, New York State Assemblymember Lester Chang awarded Universal Processing with a New York State Assembly Citation. "I applaud you because you had the foresight, vision, and optimism to create this business," said Assemblymember Chang. "Writing a citation for me is easy, but earning a citation is the real work."





Image 4



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/257542_14982db4c41bc9e5_004full.jpg

"We know in New York State that it's the small businesses that are the economic engine that drive this great state," said New York State Assemblymember Al Taylor, "so thank you for investing, thank you for being a risk taker."

As uP continues to be recognized for its achievements in the fintech space and expand its service offerings, the company remains focused on its mission to democratize access to fintech solutions, helping more businesses move 'uP'.

The new headquarters in Times Square marks a significant milestone in this journey, providing a platform for continued growth and impact. It is also particularly meaningful to founder and CEO Saint Hung, whose father - an architect - worked on Philip Johnson's Times Square Redevelopment Project in 1989. "For me to come back here and stake my claim to Times Square, it's been an effort 36 years in the making," said Hung.

About Universal Processing

Universal Processing is an award-winning fintech and payment solutions provider, specializing in serving underserved businesses and partner channels with full-service payment processing. As a certified Minority-Owned Business, uP is committed to providing transparent, secure, and scalable payment solutions with 24/7 multilingual support. Learn more at www.letsgoup.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257542

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC