Make Summer Unforgettable: Chef Brooke Parkhurst's Entertaining Tips on TipsOnTV

Discover simple ways to impress guests and savor the season with must-try ideas

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / For those planning a summer gathering or any special occasion, Chef Brooke Parkhurst provides thoughtful inspiration and practical guidance to elevate any event. Drawing from her books Flavor for All: Everyday Recipes, Creative Pairings and Belle in the Big Apple, Parkhurst offers refined entertaining tips and seasonal recipes designed to help hosts create memorable experiences for family, friends, and neighbors throughout the summer and beyond.

Chef Brooke Parkhurst shares her top summer entertaining tips

Fresh inspiration for summer gatherings with simple tips and seasonal treats on TipsOnTv.

SOMETHING UNIQUE THAT CAN ADD TO ANY PARTY

Captain Morgan Sweet Chili Lime is ready to bring the heat for any crew. This bold, mind-blowing new flavor is the ultimate combination of sweetness, zesty citrus, and subtle notes of chili heat - perfect for any beach day, poolside hang or outdoor escapade. Whether served as a chilled shot or mixed into a favorite cocktail, it delivers a full-on flavor experience. Captain Morgan Sweet Chili Lime is now available nationwide for fans 21 and up. It will make taste buds do backflips - just remember to drink responsibly. For more information, visit CaptainMorgan.com.

A MUST-HAVE FOR SUMMER

Add some flavor to summer and create the ultimate cool coffee treat with new seasonal flavors from Don Francisco's Coffee, like Coconut Cream and Orange Vanilla Swirl. Inspired by nostalgic summer treats and crafted with 100% Arabica beans, these flavorful medium roasts are perfect for cool, refreshing coffee drinks like the Orange Creamsicle Swirl Spritz and Coconut Cream Mojito Iced Coffee. They are available for a limited time in ground or whole bean bags at DonFranciscos.com and on Amazon.

POST | VIDEO

About TipsOnTV:

TipsOnTV is a lifestyle media platform that features expert advice, product spotlights, and timely tips across a wide range of categories including health, nutrition, parenting, home, and technology. Through engaging broadcast segments and digital content, TipsOnTV connects viewers with trusted voices and brands to help make everyday life easier, smarter, and more enjoyable. For more information, visit www.TipsOnTV.com.

SOURCE: TipsOnTV

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/make-summer-unforgettable-chef-brooke-parkhursts-entertaining-tips-on-tipsontv-1043060