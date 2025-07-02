Panel Built: Power Built Highlights Energy-Saving Benefits of Modular Wiring Systems

As the push for energy efficiency grows in commercial and industrial construction, Power Built is offering a practical solution for an often-overlooked factor in building performance: the electrical layout. The company's Plug-N-Go modular wiring system provides an efficient alternative to traditional electrical installations that can significantly reduce energy waste over time.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / As the push for energy efficiency grows in commercial and industrial construction, Power Built is offering a practical solution for an often-overlooked factor in building performance: the electrical layout. The company's Plug-N-Go modular wiring system provides an efficient alternative to traditional electrical installations that can significantly reduce energy waste over time.

Modular Wiring



"When most people think about energy efficiency, they think about lighting upgrades or HVAC systems," said a spokesperson for Power Built. "But if your wiring layout is inefficient, even the best equipment won't perform to its full potential."

Modular wiring-also known as prefabricated wiring or modular power distribution-is pre-engineered and assembled before arriving at the jobsite. That built-in planning makes it easier to deliver power intentionally, minimizing waste of energy and materials.

Key advantages of Power Built's modular systems include:

Custom cable lengths that reduce excessive wire runs and material waste

Standardized components for consistent performance and code compliance

Simplified, secure connections that minimize energy loss

Attentive service and fast lead times

Accessible wiring layouts that simplify upgrades and future layout changes

These features are especially impactful in large-scale environments such as warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and offices, where even minor inefficiencies can add up to substantial long-term costs.

Modular wiring also offers long-term flexibility. Power Built's UL 183-compliant Plug-N-Go systems can be reconfigured quickly to support layout changes, including upgrades to energy efficient devices like LED lights or solar panels.

With its focus on smarter layouts and built-in scalability, Power Built's modular systems provide a future-ready solution for contractors and facility managers who want to get the most from their electrical infrastructure.

About Power Built

Power Built delivers modular wiring systems that simplify installation and support long-term energy savings. Each Plug-N-Go unit is UL 183-compliant, tested for reliability, and configured to fit the specific needs of the job. From high-bay lighting to office retrofits, Power Built helps streamline power distribution and improve layout efficiency.

