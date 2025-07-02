Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted SoftwareOne Holding AG shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from July 3, 2025.

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name: SWONo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: CH0496451508 Order book ID: 413292 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.