WKN: A3CUW4 | ISIN: ES0105591004 | Ticker-Symbol: 91P
Frankfurt
02.07.25 | 09:59
8,800 Euro
-1,12 % -0,100
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LLORENTE Y CUENCA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LLORENTE Y CUENCA SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2025 15:06 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LLYC acquires 100% of Lambert

  • Full acquisition marks the successful completion of a strategic integration process
  • LLYC strengthens its footprint in the U.S., the world's most important communications market
  • Lambert Global Leadership Reinvests 30% Stake into LLYC, U.S. leadership team remains unchanged, with Mike Houston as CEO and Jeff Lambert as Chairman

MADRID, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LLYC (BME:LLYC), the global Marketing and Corporate Affairs consultancy, has acquired the remaining 30% stake in Lambert Global, completing its full ownership of the Michigan-based strategic communications firm ahead of schedule. The acquisition follows the successful integration of the initial 70% stake, announced in February 2024, and further strengthens LLYC's position in the United States.

The purchase price for the remaining 30% will be paid all in LLYC shares and will depend on Lambert Global's average net revenue performance over 2025 and 2026.

The transaction aligns with LLYC's long-term strategy of expanding its U.S. presence. Since acquiring its majority stake in Lambert Global, the U.S. has become the firm's second-largest market by revenue. In 2024, it accounted for 22% of operating revenue.

The full integration of Lambert Global enables LLYC to consolidate 100% of its U.S. operations, enhancing its ability to deliver more efficient and seamless services to clients across the region.

The U.S. leadership team remains unchanged, with Mike Houston continuing as CEO and Jeff Lambert as Chair.

"This final step confirms the success of our integration with Lambert and underscores our strategic commitment to the U.S. market-already a core growth driver for LLYC," said Alejandro Romero, Partner and Global CEO of LLYC. "We are now even better positioned to capitalize on future opportunities in this critical region."

LLYC currently operates from 27 talent hubs worldwide and is ranked among the top global communications firms by PRWeek and PRovoke. Since 2020, the firm has doubled in size and recurring EBITDA. In 2024, operational revenue grew 19% to €93.1 million.

About LLYC

LLYC (BME:LLYC), is a global Marketing and Corporate Affairs consulting firm that partners with its clients in creativity, influence, and innovation to enhance and protect the value of their businesses, turning every day into an opportunity to grow their brands.

Founded in 1995, LLYC is present in the United States (Miami, New York, Washington, DC, Grand Rapids, Detroit, St. Louis and Phoenix), Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Brussels, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal and Spain (Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia).

In 2024, LLYC's operating revenues exceeded 93.1 million euros. LLYC is ranked as one of the 40 largest communications companies worldwide, according to PRWeek. LLYC was named the Top Communications Consultant in Europe at the 2025 PRWeek Global Awards and Communications Consultant of the Year in Latin America in 2023 by PRovoke.

Press contact:

Joaquín Vizmanos
jvizmanos@llyc.global


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.