SEIF S.p.A.: Resignation of standing auditor Valeria Fazi, effective as of 1 July 2025, and replacement of alternate auditor

PRESS RELEASE

Resignation of standing auditor Valeria Fazi, effective as of 1 July 2025, and replacement of alternate auditor

Rome, 2 July 2025 - Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. ("Company" or "SEIF" and jointly with Loft Produzioni S.r.l, the "Group") media content provider and publisher of various publishing and multimedia products, a company whose shares are traded at Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and at Euronext Growth Paris, hereby announces that on 30 June 2025 it has received the resignation of Ms Valeria Fazi from the office of standing auditor of the Company's Board of Statutory Auditors, effective as of 1 July 2025, in consideration of professional commitments that do not allow her to guarantee the availability of time that the role requires.

Pursuant to law and the Articles of Association, as of 1 July 2025 and until the next Shareholders' Meeting, Ms. Monica Bigazzi, appointed Alternate Auditor by the Shareholders' Meeting of 29 April 2024 and enrolled in the Register of Legal Auditors set up at the Ministry of Justice, takes over the office of Standing Auditor. The curriculum vitae of Monica Bigazzi is available on the website www.seif-spa.it, Governance section.

According to the information available to the Company, neither Dr Valeria Fazi nor Dr Monica Bigazzi hold shares in SEIF as of today.

The Company expresses its warmest thanks to Dr. Valeria Fazi for her work and valuable collaboration.

***



For the dissemination of regulated information SEIF uses the 1INFOSDIR dissemination system (www.1info.it), managed by Computershare S.p.A. with registered office in Milan, Via Lorenzo Mascheroni n. 19 and authorised by CONSOB.

This press release is available in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section of the website www.seif- spa.it and at www.1info.it.



***

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO. The company is the publisher of several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, a newspaper founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine MillenniuM, directed by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, directed by Marco Travaglio. Recently SEIF undertook a diversification process to become more and more an all-round media content provider, launching a digital and data-driven product development strategy and TV production with its subsidiary Loft produzioni Srl.

For further information:



Press Office

Community

Marco Rubino +39 335 6509552

Serena Tiseo +39 346 8747834

mail: marco@community.it

Euronext Growth Advisor

Integrae SIM S.p.A.

Piazza Castello, 24 - 20121 Milan

tel. +39 02 80 50 61 60

mail: info@integraesim.it



SEIF - Investor relations

06 32818514

Cinzia Monteverdi (CEO) ir@seif-spa.it

Luigi Calicchia (CFO) l.calicchia@seif-spa.it

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yJlvksVvaJzJnXBrZ8mZapNrnGpilJTImGWZl2FvZ8eZm5xpyZtimJSVZnJjnGxo

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92772-seif_resignation-of-standing-auditor.pdf