Christmas in July: Shopping Expert, Claudia Lombana's Top Holiday Deals and Summer Savings on TipsOnTV

Discover unique summer sales, crafting must-haves, and kid-friendly finds to make Christmas in July extra merry.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Christmas in July is a non-traditional holiday celebration held in the summer, typically on or around mid-July, featuring Christmas-themed activities and decorations. Christmas in July aims to bring the joy and cheer of Christmas to the summer months. It is also a way to enjoy the festive spirit outside the traditional December holiday season and take advantage of super summer sales. Shopping expert, Claudia Lombana offers ideas for getting into the holiday spirit, along with the latest deals, consumer products, and trends for everyone on the gift list.

Christmas in July Holiday Savings with Claudia Lombana

Claudia Lombana shares her favorite summer deals and festive finds for Christmas in July, featuring must-have gifts, smart savings, and family-friendly products on TipsOnTV.

WHAT DEALS STAND OUT

One standout is the Scuba X1 from Aiper. It is a powerful, cordless robotic pool cleaner that scrubs the floor, walls, and waterline, picking up everything from sand and leaves to pet hair and bugs. With smart navigation and a sleek design, it tackles even the dirtiest of pools so homeowners can focus on splashing and relaxing all summer long. Just in time for Prime Day, Aiper is offering the Scuba X1 at 15% off - under $935, down from $1,100 - now through July 11. Find it and more summer savings at Aiper.com or on Aiper's Amazon Store.

DEALS FOR PEOPLE WHO LOVE TO CRAFT

For those interested in crafting, the Cricut Explore 4 is a top Prime Day deal. It's fast and super easy to use for creative projects like custom shirts, signs, shadow boxes, and even holiday décor. The Engagement Kit bundle is just $249 for the first two days of Prime Day. To level up, the Engagement Kit+ is $399 starting July 10. Both bundles include Smart Vinyl, Iron-On, tools, mats, and bonus digital content. It's a great time to grab it while the deals last. For more information, visit Cricut.com or Cricut's Amazon Store.

FUN DEALS FOR KIDS

A favorite for sparking kids' imaginations comes from Melissa & Doug, the brand parents trust for high-quality, screen-free play. Their Scoop & Serve Ice Cream Counter is a 28-piece play set that lets kids dish up their own sweet creations with wooden scoops, cones, and toppings. It's skill-building fun for kids ages 3 and up. It's also part of Melissa & Doug's Christmas in July sale with up to 25% off site-wide from July 1-10, and daily deals running July 14-25 at MelissaAndDoug.com or Melissa & Doug's Amazon Store.

SMART SUMMER DEALS

Euhomy, the World's Best Portable Ice Maker, has launched its new LunaArc, the flagship product that makes crescent ice. Whether it's for pour-over coffee or a handcrafted cocktail, its crystal-clear, slow-melting ice preserves the original flavor and elevates the visual appeal of every drink. Euhomy offers a full line of ice-making products. Just in time for Prime Day sales, shoppers can visit Euhomy.com or Euhomy's Amazon Store to get $50 off by using the coupon code: STNEW.

POST|VIDEO

About TipsOnTV

TipsOnTV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle, and more.

SOURCE: TipsOnTV

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/christmas-in-july-shopping-expert-claudia-lombana%e2%80%99s-top-holiday-deals-and-summ-1045297