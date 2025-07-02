Valerie Greenberg's Top Picks to Elevate Summer Fun on TipsOnTV

The Celebrity Lifestyle Expert and You've Been Validated author shares her must-have products and clever hacks to make the season shine.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Summer is finally here, and it's the perfect time to embrace every festival and moment of fun in the sun. Celebrity Lifestyle Expert, Red Carpet host, and author Valerie Greenberg-best known for her book You've Been Validated-is on a mission to inspire everyone to savor the season with her top summer must-haves and clever hacks to make the most of every sunny day.

Valerie Greenberg's Summer Essentials

MUST-HAVES FOR GETTING CREATIVE

This summer, serve up some style with Cricut Joy Xtra. From custom paddles to s'mores caddies, custom water bottle stickers, and sunny shirts, it's easy to personalize every project with pro-level ease. This compact smart cutting machine makes it simple to add a personal touch to all seasonal must-haves. Cricut Joy Xtra can cut 50+ materials such as vinyl, cardstock, and iron-on. Say hello to personalized, professional-looking, full-color stickers, labels, cards, tags, T-shirts, signs, and so much more. The Cricut Joy Xtra is designed to fit in any space-no craft room required. For more information, visit Cricut.com.

WHAT TRAVELERS SHOULD WATCH OUT FOR

Scammers know travelers are looking for summer travel deals and they're ready to cash in with fake listings, phony photos, and too-good-to-be-true offers. McAfee Scam Detector helps keep people safe, whether at home or enjoying a summer holiday, using advanced AI to spot and stop scams across text, email, and video before they can do harm. It's available now in all core McAfee plans at no extra cost, because everyone deserves to be safe and have peace of mind online. For more information, visit McAfee.com.

STAY ON TOP OF SPENDING

Between trips, events, and all the little extras, summer spending can really sneak up. Experian is helping make it easier to manage money with tools that go beyond just credit scores. They're like a financial BFF-a Big Financial Friend-offering resources that can help find the right credit card, stay on top of finances, and, with a paid membership, lower rates on bills and cancel unwanted subscriptions. Experian has even launched a new campaign to show how they support a full financial life. For more information, visit Experian.com.

OTHER SUMMER MUST-HAVES

An absolute favorite summer must-have is the MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale, which is their biggest event of the year, happening July 17th through the 21st. Shoppers can save up to 60% on more than 2,000 handpicked items, from seasonal pieces to their iconic Courtly Check Tea Kettle and beautifully painted ceramics and enamelware. For the first time, select pieces from the Rosy Check collection and a brand-new line by tastemaker Megan Stokes will be included. New items drop daily, so visit MacKenzie-Childs.com each day to grab the best deals before they're gone.

