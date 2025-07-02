Ashley Vlastaris Joins Phone Ninjas as Account Executive

Well-Known Entrepreneur Hired for Key Leadership Role

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Phone Ninjas, the automotive industry's leader in dealership-specific coaching and training, is proud to spotlight Ashley Vlastaris, one of the newest additions to its growing team of Sales Executives. In just five months, Ashley has already made a strong impression, bringing fresh energy, a dealer-first mindset, and a relentless focus on driving measurable results.

"Ashley really hit the ground running," said Chris Vitale, Chief Operating Officer at Phone Ninjas. "From day one, she's been deeply engaged with our dealer partners, asking the right questions, listening carefully, and working hard to understand each store's unique challenges. That curiosity and drive are exactly what make a great Sales Executive."

Already, she's been instrumental in supporting dealership sales teams, understanding showroom dynamics, and helping tailor training solutions that improve performance metrics like appointment set, show, and buy rates.

"When you're working with dealers, it's not about selling a product - it's about solving problems," said Ashley. "They're busy, they're juggling priorities, and they need real support. That's what drew me to Phone Ninjas - we're not here to add noise; we're here to make things work better."

As Phone Ninjas continues its rapid expansion, team members like Ashley represent the next generation of automotive coaching, bringing passion, data-savvy insight, and an unwavering commitment to dealer success.

Founded in 2010, Phone Ninjas helps businesses master all client-facing communications with one goal in mind: better conversations that lead to better results. Through expertly designed ongoing coaching and training programs that support the sales, service, and parts departments, Phone Ninjas helps dealers turn all client interactions into appointments that show and buy - the right way.

