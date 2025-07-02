Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2025 18:02 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashley Vlastaris Joins Phone Ninjas as Account Executive

Well-Known Entrepreneur Hired for Key Leadership Role

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Phone Ninjas, the automotive industry's leader in dealership-specific coaching and training, is proud to spotlight Ashley Vlastaris, one of the newest additions to its growing team of Sales Executives. In just five months, Ashley has already made a strong impression, bringing fresh energy, a dealer-first mindset, and a relentless focus on driving measurable results.

Ashley Vlastaris

Ashley Vlastaris
New Phone Ninjas Account Executive

"Ashley really hit the ground running," said Chris Vitale, Chief Operating Officer at Phone Ninjas. "From day one, she's been deeply engaged with our dealer partners, asking the right questions, listening carefully, and working hard to understand each store's unique challenges. That curiosity and drive are exactly what make a great Sales Executive."

Already, she's been instrumental in supporting dealership sales teams, understanding showroom dynamics, and helping tailor training solutions that improve performance metrics like appointment set, show, and buy rates.

"When you're working with dealers, it's not about selling a product - it's about solving problems," said Ashley. "They're busy, they're juggling priorities, and they need real support. That's what drew me to Phone Ninjas - we're not here to add noise; we're here to make things work better."

As Phone Ninjas continues its rapid expansion, team members like Ashley represent the next generation of automotive coaching, bringing passion, data-savvy insight, and an unwavering commitment to dealer success.

About Phone Ninjas

Founded in 2010, Phone Ninjas helps businesses master all client-facing communications with one goal in mind: better conversations that lead to better results. Through expertly designed ongoing coaching and training programs that support the sales, service, and parts departments, Phone Ninjas helps dealers turn all client interactions into appointments that show and buy - the right way.

Contact Information

Chris Vitale
Chief Operating Officer
chrisv@phoneninjas.com
4403648009

.

SOURCE: Phone Ninjas



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/ashley-vlastaris-joins-phone-ninjas-as-account-executive-1044637

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.