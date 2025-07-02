PowerOptions Names Tina Bennett as Chief Executive Officer

Former Board Member Assumes Leadership Role Following Planned Transition

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / PowerOptions, a leading energy procurement consortium for nonprofits and public entities in New England, today announced that Tina Bennett has officially assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer. The leadership transition concludes a carefully managed six-month process during which Bennett served as Chief Strategy Officer while working alongside outgoing CEO Heather Takle.

Bennett, a longtime PowerOptions Board Member and former Chair of the Strategic Planning Committee, brings distinguished energy sector experience and a deep connection to PowerOptions' mission to her new leadership role.

"I am honoured to step into this role and continue the incredible work that has been built over the past five years under Heather's leadership," said Tina Bennett, CEO of PowerOptions. "PowerOptions' commitment to its Members-providing innovative, cost-effective, and sustainable energy solutions-will remain steadfast. As we build on this strong foundation, I look forward to expanding our services to meet the evolving needs of nonprofits and public entities"

Bennett brings extensive leadership experience to her new role. As President and CEO of CMC Energy Services, she led the growth strategy that transitioned the company from regional to national operations. Previously, as President and COO of Conservation Services Group (acquired by CLEAResult), she oversaw tremendous advancement, building team capabilities to support innovation, growth, and improved service delivery. Her collaborative leadership style and ability to build strong stakeholder relationships have been key to her success throughout her career.

"Tina's deep understanding of PowerOptions and proven track record of scaling energy services organizations make her the ideal leader for PowerOptions next chapter," said Janet Gail Besser, PowerOptions Board Chair. "Her collaborative approach and commitment to our mission will ensure PowerOptions continues delivering exceptional value while expanding our impact."

Under Bennett's leadership, PowerOptions will continue advancing its mission to reduce the cost, carbon, and complexity of energy for nonprofits and public entities. The organization's comprehensive services include electric and natural gas supply procurement, solar and battery storage procurement and project development, building decarbonization planning, project support, and compliance monitoring and reporting, fleet electrification, and advanced data analytics. PowerOptions has established itself as a leader in innovative programs, including its groundbreaking Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) program for wind and solar projects.

PowerOptions serves hundreds of Members throughout New England, including educational institutions, healthcare facilities, municipalities and other public entities, religious organizations, and cultural institutions, helping them achieve significant energy cost savings while advancing sustainability goals.

PowerOptions is the leading energy procurement consortium for nonprofits and public entities, dedicated to reducing the cost, carbon, and complexity of energy for mission-driven organizations. As a certified woman-run nonprofit, PowerOptions helps Members achieve significant cost savings while advancing sustainability goals. For more information, visit poweroptions.org.

