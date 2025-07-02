CMG Financial's Courtney Thompson and Susan Walker Named 2025 HousingWire Women of Influence

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / CMG Financial, one of the nation's top mortgage lenders, is proud to announce that two of its Executive Vice Presidents, Courtney Thompson and Susan Walker, have been named to HousingWire's 2025 Women of Influence list. This prestigious award honors women in housing who are making notable contributions to both their organizations and the industry at large. With their innovative thinking, leadership, and vision for the future, Courtney and Susan exemplify what it means to lead with impact.

"This year's honorees include mentors, innovators, and community leaders," wrote Lesley Collins, HousingWire Editor's Choice Awards Program Manager. "Many are paving the way for future generations through mentorship, volunteer initiatives, and by serving on boards that influence key industry practices. Collectively, their efforts are shaping not only their companies but also the communities they serve and the future of housing itself."

Courtney Thompson, EVP of Servicing at CMG, has spent the past year tackling one of the biggest challenges in mortgage servicing: building a modern, borrower-first platform from the ground up. Tasked with developing a fully in-house servicing solution, she's led a bold effort to move beyond outdated legacy systems and create something built for today's consumer. Under her leadership, the platform has taken shape as a fully connected ecosystem-one that keeps loan officers involved post-close, gives borrowers access to personalized tools and insights, and reshapes how homeowners interact with their loans. It's not just a tech project-it's a reinvention of the servicing experience, and it's already drawing attention across the industry.

Susan Walker,?EVP of Corporate Efficiency at CMG, has spent the past year acting as the voice of the loan officer, translating feedback from top performers into meaningful enhancements to CMG's core platforms, CLEAR and Byte. By embedding herself directly with Product and Technology teams, she helped identify workflow inefficiencies and delivered rapid-fire improvements that drove adoption, boosted morale, and aided in bolstering these systems into competitive strengths. Her impact earned her a seat on the Executive Management Team, where she now oversees Post Closing, Vendor Management, and Product. In this new role, she continues to lead with the same hands-on, cross-functional approach, streamlining operations, reducing costs, and identifying upstream efficiency and alignment opportunities. Her results speak volumes: a West Division that topped $3B in volume, over 100 strategic hires, and a culture that now embraces technology more than ever before. Susan's work isn't just about optimizing systems, it's about building a smarter, more resilient CMG.

"Courtney and Susan are both exceptional leaders and trusted partners who bring passion, clarity, and a deep sense of responsibility to everything they do," said Paul Akinmade, Chief Strategy Officer at CMG Financial. "They care deeply about their work, their teams, and the future of this company. What stands out is how they bring people together to drive meaningful change, from the first moments of origination all the way through to servicing."

CMG congratulates both honorees and thanks HousingWire for recognizing the leadership, excellence, and trailblazing impact of women across housing finance. To read their full Women of Influence profiles, click here.

About CMG

CMG Mortgage, Inc. NMLS ID# 1820 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org)(http://www.cmghomeloans.com ) is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets, boasting a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments, and real estate market participants, as well as financial market professionals. With over 10 million annual unique visitors, HousingWire is the community for mortgage and housing professionals to engage and connect. Industry decision-makers rely on us to Move Markets Forward.

Media Contact

Annaugh Madsen

Phone: (667) 260-6360

Email: amadsen@cmgfi.com

SOURCE: CMG Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/cmg-financials-courtney-thompson-and-susan-walker-named-2025-housingwire-women-of-influ-1045298