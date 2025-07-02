King Industries, Inc.: NA-LUBE AW-6110 Officially Included on the LuSC-List

At King Industries, we know the path to EU Ecolabel certification starts with high-performance, eco-compatible chemistries. Our portfolio of lubricant additives and base oil modifiers contains many products that have been assessed and included on the Lubricant Substance Classification list (LuSC-list).

NORWALK, CT / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Whether you're developing hydraulic fluids, greases, or gear oils, King Industries, Inc. products help meet the demanding criteria of the EU Ecolabel while providing exceptional performance.

Now officially included on the LuSC-list, NA-LUBE® AW-6110, the multifunctional, ashless antiwear additive is King's newest tool for use in environmentally responsible lubricants.

Why choose NA-LUBE® AW-6110?

Exceptional Performance: Offers outstanding antiwear, extreme pressure and rust inhibition properties, even at low treat rates (0.10-0.15%).

High Load Carrying Capacity: Demonstrates excellent performance in FZG load stage tests, ensuring durability under extreme conditions.

Ashless Technology: Formulated without metal-containing additives, ensuring compliance with stringent environmental regulations.

NA-LUBE® AW-6110 has excellent solubility in a variety of base fluids, allowing for versatile use in many applications, including:

Compressor Oils

Gear Oils

Hydraulic Fluids

Metalworking Fluids

Turbine Oils

Greases

Ready to formulate for the future?

Whether you are looking to update existing products or develop new formulations that meet EU Ecolabel requirements, our team is here to help. Contact our technical team today to request a sample or formulation guidance. Let's build greener, more efficient lubricants - together.

Have questions or just curious? Reach out to us-no pressure, no commitment. Contact us below!

https://www.kingindustries.com/contact-us/

Contact Information

Willi Gartner

Sales Manager - Lubricant Additives

203-866-5551

SOURCE: King Industries, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/na-lube-aw-6110-officially-included-on-the-lusc-list-1045350