Discovery Education: Texas' McKinney Independent School District Selects Adaptive and Engaging Edtech Solution To Support Math Instruction in Grades K-5

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Texas' McKinney Independent School District (MISD) today announced that it has selected DreamBox Math by Discovery Education, an adaptive and engaging edtech solution, to support math instruction in grades K-5. An innovative online math program that supports core instruction in the classroom or at home, DreamBox Math is independently proven by several third-party research organizations to increase math achievement. Discovery Education is the creator of essential PreK-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world.??

MISD is located in Collin County, Texas, and primarily serves students in the city of McKinney and in parts of New Hope, Allen, Fairview, Princeton, and Lowry Crossing. MISD currently enrolls more than 24,500 students in 20 elementary schools, five middle schools, three high schools, two alternative campuses, and one early childhood education center. MISD has a long-standing reputation for educational excellence, and the district is continually recognized at both the state and national levels.

To continue MISD's tradition of academic excellence and to meet the goal of ensuring all students' access to a curriculum that addresses the needs of all learners and promotes student achievement and growth, district leaders sought an interactive, adaptive math resource. Following a careful review of potential solutions, MISD selected DreamBox Math by Discovery Education.

Updated earlier this year with a host of improvements that empower teachers to create even more personalized learning experiences, DreamBox Math by Discovery Education adapts dynamically to the learner, providing tailored instruction within a highly engaging, gamified learning environment. DreamBox Math lessons are available in both English and Spanish and align to math standards in Texas.

Along with actionable reporting and tools that empower differentiation for all learners, DreamBox Math offers teachers content-specific professional learning and provides administrators critical insights into student progress. With DreamBox Math, every student is empowered to independently engage in interactive problem solving so they can develop conceptual understanding, apply a variety of strategies, and gain competence and confidence in mathematical reasoning and skills.

"At MISD, we believe in the need for meaningful mathematical literacy. Math literacy empowers students to use math reasoning skills and habits of mind they develop to help support them in all areas of life," said Sharon Sovereign, Elementary Math Coordinator. "This literacy is based on two areas: procedural, or the mathematical procedures which promote efficiency and accuracy; and conceptual, which is a students' understanding of the ideas of how and why math works. DreamBox Math supports student understanding of both areas, and we are excited to see it integrated into classroom instruction."

DreamBox Math will be used alongside Discovery Education's Social Studies Techbook, and Experience solutions that are already integrated into instruction in MISD classrooms.

MISD educators using DreamBox Math will receive?dedicated professional development? from Discovery Education's team of professional learning experts. These learning opportunities for teachers help schools recognize the full return on their edtech investment. Through Discovery Education's interactive professional development sessions, participants will learn best practices for integrating their new digital resources into instruction. Effective professional learning increases student engagement and supports the continued academic development of all students.???

In addition, all educators using Discovery Education's digital resources have access to the Discovery Educator Network. A global community of education professionals, the Discovery Educator Network connects members across school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences, and in-person events, fostering valuable idea sharing and inspiration.

"Discovery Education is proud to deepen its long-term relationship with McKinney ISD," said Jamie Long, Discovery Education's Educational Partnerships Manager. "McKinney ISD has long been at the forefront of efforts to enhance teaching and learning through the thoughtful application of innovative technologies, and Discovery Education is excited to be continue to support their efforts."

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.com

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art, PreK-12, digital solutions support learning wherever it takes place. Through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and strategic alliances, Discovery Education helps educators deliver powerful learning experiences that engage all students and support higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Through partnerships with districts, states, and trusted organizations, Discovery Education empowers teachers with essential edtech solutions that inspire curiosity, build confidence, and accelerate learning. Explore the future of education at?www.discoveryeducation.com.?

