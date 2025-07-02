Second quarter revenue $1,102,580, up 30% year over year

Second quarter taxable income $153,883 up $113,511 year over year

Jersey City, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - EQUATOR Beverage Company (OTCQB: MOJO), a leading producer and distributor of premium functional beverages, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.





CEO Commentary

Glenn Simpson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"EQUATOR delivered its strongest second-quarter revenue in company history. This performance reflects disciplined execution and strategic expansion across key retail channels. Gains in grocery shelf space, coupled with continued strength in e-commerce, contributed to meaningful topline growth. Our results underscore the durability of consumer demand for our brand and our commitment to balanced, profitable growth."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 30% year over year to $1,102,580 , compared to $845,321 in Q2 2024, driven by increased shelf presence, new points of distribution, and sustained demand across retail and digital channels.

Gross Profit rose to $471,682 , up from $342,483 in the prior year period.

Gross Margin improved to 43% , up from 40% in Q2 2024, reflecting operating leverage and improved product mix.

Taxable Income surged to $153,883, a near fourfold increase over $40,372 in Q2 2024.

Year-to-Date and Trailing Twelve Month Performance

Revenue for the first six months of 2025 totaled $1,920,329 , up 29% from $1,488,295 in the same period last year.

Taxable Income for the first half reached $237,917 , compared to $75,978 in the prior-year period.

Trailing Twelve Month Revenue (as of June 30, 2025) was $3,681,266, representing a 38% increase from $2,670,134 year-over-year.

Share Repurchase Program and Capital Structure Update

During Q2 2025, EQUATOR repurchased 150,000 shares of its outstanding common stock, bringing total repurchases to date to 1,868,934 shares. The Company remains committed to its ongoing share buyback program, reflecting confidence in long-term value creation and its current valuation relative to fundamentals.

Additionally, on June 24, 2025, the Board of Directors and a majority of voting shareholders approved a 1-for-2 reverse stock split of EQUATOR's common stock. The Company will also reduce its authorized shares from 20,000,000 to 10,000,000, subject to FINRA review and approval.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and such section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risk.

Information: www.equatorbeverage.com

