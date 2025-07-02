Carmen Izquierdo, CEO of Spain-based nTeaser, tells pv magazine that current PV project pricing in Spain "can lay the foundations for a more rational and sustainable ecosystem in the long term. "From pv magazine Spain Spain has significantly increased its share of solar power since 2020, with total capacity rising from approximately 11. 74 GW to about 34 GW. The first curtailment events for solar power occurred in April 2022. Over the past two years, curtailments have affected 2. 9% of Spain's photovoltaic energy output, with 2. 5% of that receiving no compensation. Curtailments are not compensated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...