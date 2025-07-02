BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT
Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 April 2025
A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 April 2025 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
2 July 2025
