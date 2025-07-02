Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
Dangbei Launches the DBOX02 Pro: A 4K Laser Projector with LaserVibe Tech & Google TV Redefining Home Cinema

With 2000 ISO Lumens Brightness, Google TV with licensed Netflix, Built-in Stand and InstanPro AI Image Setup, the DBOX02 Pro Delivers Cinema-Quality Viewing Anywhere

TUMWATER, Wash., July 02, 2025/UK/CA/DE/FR/ES/IT) and theDangbei official Website for an RRP of $1,599.

Special Launch Offer: Use code DBOX02PRO to get it for $1,219, valid until July 7th.

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro 4K Laser Projector with Google TV and licensed Netflix support

Unmatched Viewing Experience

The DBOX02 Pro delivers projection excellence with:

2000 ISO Lumens Brightness 4K Laser - Watch vivid 4K content even in daylight, eliminating the need for darkened spaces.

4K Laser Precision - Enjoy sharper details, richer colors (108% Rec.709 gamut), and deeper contrasts for true-to-life visuals.

Built-in Stand and InstanPro AI Image Setup - The built-in stand offers 360° horizontal rotation and 120° vertical tilt, allowing effortless adjustment for the perfect projection angle every time. InstanPro AI Image Setup Technology automates image optimization with Auto Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, Screen Fit, Obstacle Avoidance, Eye Protection, Real-time Keystone Correction and AI Brightness Adjustment, ensuring a flawless display with minimal adjustment.

40" to 300" Screen Flexibility - From compact indoor setups to large outdoor movie nights, adapt to any environment.

Google TV OS - Access to 10,000 apps (licensed Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max etc) and 700,000+ movies and TV shows.

Designed for Real Life

The DBOX02 Pro breaks free from traditional limitations in brightness and convenience with its groundbreaking LaserVibe technology, versatile built-in stand, InstanPro AI Image Setup, and seamless Google TV integration-complete with licensed Netflix. This powerful combination delivers true plug-and-play brilliance, effortlessly transforming any space into the ideal setting for family movie nights, immersive gaming, or outdoor streaming under the stars.

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors and other innovative products. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei offers stunning visuals and immersive sound, transforming spaces into vibrant entertainment, work, and life hubs.

Dangbei leads in software for large screens, providing a vast app and content library across entertainment, health, education, and productivity. Learn more at us.dangbei.com.

Press Contact:

Dangbei PR team
Email: pr@dangbei.com
Website: us.dangbei.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/138f56c2-9af7-46e5-a1bc-9598583dbb30


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
