Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
02.07.2025 18:12 Uhr
Good Game Group Inc.: Good Game, World's First As-live Global Gaming Reality Show announced

NEW YORK, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Game Group Inc. has announced the launch of Good Game, the world's First 'As-live' Global Gaming Reality Show, blending the thrill of reality television with the high-stakes world of competitive gaming, to crown the world's first Gaming Celebrity Superstar. The company has signed ace Indian cricketer, Rishabh Pant as the global brand ambassador and partnered with Spunnge Media Private Limited for the first show.

Good Game, world's first As-Live gaming reality show announced globally

Good Game will be available globally across select Broadcast Partners and Good Game's YouTube channel, supported by watch parties across various social media platforms. The company is currently inviting interest for sponsorships and partnerships from brands looking to reach Gamers, who sit at the intersection of pop culture, gaming and entertainment.

Talking about the show, Rai Cockfield, Founder of Good Game said,"Everyone is a Gamer. With 3.3 billion players, gaming generates more revenue than movies and TV combined. Good Game looks to tell the stories of the entertainers driving the rise of this phenomenon. Natural product integration (not just placement) is crucial to telling brand stories alongside those of the Gamers. We're excited at the early interest of brands for this one-of-a-kind opportunity at the intersection of content, community, and commerce."

Rishabh Pant, Ace Indian Cricketer and Youth Icon said, "I am pleased to associate with Good Game, who are known for their exciting and pioneering work. I am looking forward to the show and hope to have fun during this journey. I wish the team all the best for their global rollout."

"We are honoured and thrilled to have Rishabh on-board as our first global ambassador. Rishabh is an icon in the world of sports and cricket, having proven himself to be a top performer in the world's biggest and most high pressure platforms." Rai added

Good Game is the first 'as-live' competitive reality show, slated as a Global Talent Competition for Gamers, Creatives, and Entertainers to test their gaming, entertainment, business and promotion skills. The winner gets $100,000 in cash and prizes and will compete against Asia-Pacific's best Gamers in Good Game APAC. The show will be judged by leading celebrities in each market, from the gaming, sports and entertainment world. The long-term vision is to enable participants to expand their careers across entertainment genres, and attract international audiences while building their personal brand.

Good Game: Website | YouTube | X | Instagram

Contact:

Robert Penington - robert@thronepr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723689/Good_Game_Series_Poster.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723690/Good_Game_Group_Logo.jpg

Good Game Group Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/good-game-worlds-first-as-live-global-gaming-reality-show-announced-302497010.html

