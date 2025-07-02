DuJour Media: "Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US" Honors Veterans on July 4th as the Nation Begins the Countdown to America's 250th Birthday

Path of Liberty will offer active, off-duty, and retired military members and their families special complimentary tickets for prime viewing.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US , a powerful public art installation made possible by The Soloviev Foundation , will welcome active, off-duty, and retired military members and their families this Independence Day at 8:30pm as the nation begins the official countdown to America's 250th birthday. Situated along the East River, the installation offers a meaningful backdrop for the celebration and live simulcast of the annually anticipated Macy's Fireworks Show. To reserve complimentary tickets for this private catered event, please visit poljuly4.splashthat.com .

LEFT: Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US, an immersive public art installation at Freedom Plaza made possible by the Soloviev Foundation, features larger-than-life photography and videos of Americans from across the country. Courtesy of C&G Partners, Exhibition and Experience Designer.

RIGHT: Lieutenant Mickey Kross is a retired New York City firefighter whose miraculous survival during the September 11, 2001 attacks has become a powerful testament to resilience and courage. A member of Engine Company 16, Kross was assigned to the North Tower that morning. He and his team had reached the 23rd floor to assist with evacuations when the South Tower collapsed. Moments later, as the North Tower began to fall, Kross was buried beneath the rubble. Trapped for nearly three hours, he survived by taking shelter in a corner, with his helmet shielding him from falling debris. In the aftermath, Kross played an active role in the recovery efforts at Ground Zero. The helmet that helped save his life is now preserved in the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, serving as a symbol of bravery and endurance. Courtesy of The Soloviev Foundation.

"This year's 4th of July begins a historic journey toward America's 250th birthday," said Michael Hershman, a decorated Army veteran and CEO of Soloviev Group. "We are proud that Path of Liberty offers a space where neighbors, veterans, and visitors can come together to reflect on our shared values and honor the diverse voices that continue to shape our country."

Stretching from 38th to 41st Street along First Avenue, the six-acre immersive installation transforms the cityscape with a larger-than-life tribute to the founding ideals that unite us. With vibrant visuals and emotional storytelling, Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US offers a fresh and inclusive lens on what it means to be American.

The installation, by exhibition and experience design firm C&G Partners and directed by Cannes-selected filmmaker Daniella Vale , features 41 towering interactive screens showcasing striking photography and short films. This brings to life the personal stories of 55 Americans - veterans, librarians, farmers, Indigenous leaders, astronauts, and others-whose lived experiences illuminate the shared principles of liberty, equality, and perseverance.

The exhibit is free and open to the public every Thursday through Saturday from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM, with walk-ups welcome and advance reservations available at pathoflibertynyc.com .

Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US expands on The Soloviev Foundation's commitment to bringing the community together through art that encourages contemplation, nurtures connection, and inspires hope.

TOP LEFT: Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Edgar is a Mass Communication Specialist in the U.S. Navy, stationed at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (NAS JRB) New Orleans. In this role, he produces and manages public affairs content, including photography, videography, and written communications that highlight the base's missions and personnel. Courtesy of The Soloviev Foundation.

TOP RIGHT: Ariel Broussard is a dedicated service member in the U.S. Navy, currently stationed in New Orleans. With a strong commitment to national service, Broussard plays a vital role in supporting the Navy's operations while contributing to the city's vibrant military community. Courtesy of The Soloviev Foundation.

BOTTOM LEFT: Noah Currier is a decorated Marine veteran and the founder of Oscar Mike, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting disabled veterans through mental health services and adaptive sports. After returning from Iraq, Currier sustained a life-changing spinal cord injury in a vehicle accident. Rather than letting adversity limit him, he turned his experience into a mission to uplift fellow veterans. Through Oscar Mike, he provides rehabilitation and empowerment programs that help wounded service members regain their independence and sense of purpose. Courtesy of The Soloviev Foundation.

BOTTOM RIGHT: Al "Mr. G" Godlewski enlisted in the Army during World War II in 1943, serving in England and France with the 140th Finance Disbursement Section. He narrowly escaped a torpedo attack and played a key role in ensuring 30,000 soldiers received their pay. Now at 100 years old, he remains active, enjoying time with family, reading, jigsaw puzzles, and the occasional martini. Courtesy of The Soloviev Foundation.

ABOUT PATH OF LIBERTY: THAT WHICH UNITES US

Encompassing more than six-acres on Manhattan's East Side from 38th to 41st Street on First Avenue, the large-scale exhibition provides a visual and narrative journey of the founding principles of the United States, framed by stunning portraits and immersive landscapes. Made possible by the Soloviev Foundation, Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US will welcome guests and present an exploration of both the achievements and ongoing challenges of American democracy. Through powerful, large-scale environmental portraits and interactive elements, visitors will leave with a deeper understanding of the country's past, present, and future. Please visit pathoflibertynyc.com and follow @pathoflibertynyc on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

ABOUT THE SOLOVIEV FOUNDATION

The Soloviev Foundation is the charitable giving arm of the Soloviev Group, dedicated to supporting the efforts of those working across humanitarian, environmental, and educational causes. The Foundation's gifts go to both large, long-established institutions addressing global crises and concerns, and smaller, hyperlocal organizations serving the populations in need within their communities. For more information, visit solovievfoundation.org .

