Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.07.2025 18:48 Uhr
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

JEGI CLARITY: Data & AI, and Business Intelligence & Analytics are the most in demand areas for M&A according to buyers

LONDON, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Data & AI, and Business Intelligence and Analytics are the most in demand areas for M&A according to buyers.

Data and AI key findings

JEGI CLARITY recently conducted an in-depth analysis of the data and AI consulting market, shaped by direct conversations with strategic buyers across the sector. The goal was to understand what buyers are actively looking to acquire, including capabilities, vertical focus, geographies, size of deal, and the software platforms they are building solutions around, often based on what their clients are demanding.

They also conducted a series of interviews with market experts that helped to ascertain where value is being created, and how firms in this space can best position themselves in this large and growing market.

Key findings:

  • Strategic acquirers are prioritizing businesses with clear market leadership, scalable and in-demand services, and recurring revenue models.

  • Strategic acquires are particularly drawn to firms that demonstrate vertical specialization (particularly in data-critical industries), premium partnership status with key software vendors, and advanced technology or workflow tools that enable efficiency and differentiation at scale.

  • Firms that provide integrated end-to-end capabilities are viewed as particularly well-positioned to support the long-term digital transformation agendas of clients.

A full set of slides containing all findings from the research can be downloaded here https://www.jegiclarity.com/data-and-ai-enablers/

For further questions or to discuss the findings in more detail, please contact Jonathan Davis, jdavis@jegiclarity-emea.com or Daniel Hart, dhart@jegiclarity-emea.com.

About JEGI CLARITY
JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, events, marketing, information, and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, and Sydney, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 35+ year history.

For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

Contact: Nati Cucalon-Robles - Marketing Director, EMEA and APAC
+ 44 (0) 7578 701 851 | ncucalon-robles@jegiclarity-emea.com
www.jegiclarity.com/

JEGI CLARITY logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723815/JEGI_CLARITY_Data_and_AI_key_findings.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560184/Jegi_Clarity.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/data--ai-and-business-intelligence--analytics-are-the-most-in-demand-areas-for-ma-according-to-buyers-302497036.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.