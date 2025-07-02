Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025
ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2025 19:02 Uhr
Gunma Prefecture Government, Japan: GUNMACHAN Heads to Anime Expo 2025

The Official Mascot of Gunma Prefecture Returns to Los Angeles to Showcase Japanese Culture, Tourism and Kawaii Energy: Over 6,000 GUNMACHAN Masks are Prepared to Be Distributed - Helping to Turn Anime Expo Into a Sea of Smiling GUNMACHAN Faces

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Gunma Prefecture is excited to announce the return of GUNMACHAN, the beloved official mascot and anime star of Gunma, to Anime Expo 2025, North America's largest Japanese pop culture convention, held July 3-6, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

A Lively Scene From GUNMACHAN's Booth at Anime Expo 2024

A Lively Scene From GUNMACHAN's Booth at Anime Expo 2024

This marks GUNMACHAN's third appearance at Anime Expo, following highly successful showings in 2023 and 2024. This year, fans can expect dynamic dance performances, exclusive merchandise, and a booth designed to immerse visitors in the charm and culture of Gunma Prefecture.

BOOTH OVERVIEW: TWO MODES, ONE ADORABLE MISSION

GUNMACHAN's booth will operate in two exciting formats:

  1. Dance Stage Mode: Enjoy three to four performances each day featuring popular GUNMACHAN songs - including English renditions of fan-favorite tracks from the Theater GUNMACHAN concerts in Japan.

  2. Promotion & Shop Mode: Between shows, the booth transforms into a pop-up shop and tourism hub. A wide selection of official GUNMACHAN merchandise, traditional Takasaki Daruma crafts, and new limited-edition items will be available for purchase.

Over 6,000 GUNMACHAN masks are prepared to be distributed - helping to turn Anime Expo into a sea of smiling GUNMACHAN faces.

PROMOTING GUNMA, JAPAN - ONE HUG AT A TIME

GUNMACHAN is more than just cute - they're the Official PR Director of Gunma Prefecture. In addition to highlighting the colorful cast of the GUNMACHAN anime series (currently streaming on Crunchyroll), the booth will introduce visitors to Gunma's top travel destinations. Booth graphics and giveaways will showcase scenic hot springs, local delicacies, and cultural experiences unique to the region.

Anime fans, families, and Japanophiles alike are invited to connect with the heart of Japan - and maybe grab a plushie or two while they're at it.

WHO IS GUNMACHAN?

  • Name: GUNMACHAN

  • Birthday: Feb. 22

  • Age: Around 7 (in human years)

  • Likes: Making people smile, hot springs, Gunma's local food

  • Special Skill: Bringing happiness and calm wherever they go

  • Occupation: PR Director of Gunma Prefecture

GUNMACHAN is known across Japan for their cheerful personality and gentle spirit. Now they're ready to win hearts across America.

FOLLOW GUNMACHAN ONLINE

Official Website: https://gunmachan-global.jp/
Instagram: @gunma_gunmachan
X (Fan Updates): @gunma_gunmachan
X (Official Info): @gunmachan_info
TikTok: @gunmachan_official

Contact Information

Nobuyuki Takaya
PR Director
pr@oplanning.com

Gunma Prefecture Media Promotion Department
gunmachan@pref.gunma.lg.jp

.

SOURCE: Gunma Prefecture Government, Japan

Related Images

SPECIAL SHOW & GOODS

SPECIAL SHOW & GOODS
Program (Planned) & Some of the Goods to Be Sold



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/gunmachan-heads-to-anime-expo-2025-1043685

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
