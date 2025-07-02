Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
WKN: A3CPCZ | ISIN: US94132V1052 | Ticker-Symbol: 717
Frankfurt
02.07.25 | 17:24
1,180 Euro
+4,42 % +0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
02.07.2025
180 Leser
Waterdrop Filter: Upgrade Your Water Experience: Waterdrop's Biggest Prime Day Deals Now Live

Save more on award-winning filtration systems from July 2-13

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Filter, a leading innovator in water purification, is launching its most significant Prime Day campaign yet from July 2 to 13. The promotion covers the U.S., U.K., Germany, Italy, and Spain, bringing smarter, cleaner, and more convenient water solutions to households across key markets.

Waterdrop Filter Prime Day

This year's campaign features Waterdrop's most advanced systems for everyday living. From July 2 to 13,a customer favorite, the X12 Reverse Osmosis System, filters up to 1200 gallons a day with 11-stage purification and adds back healthy minerals for better-tasting water. It's now available for just $899, down from $1,299, and is perfect for families who want cleaner, healthier water at home. Another top offer is the A2 Instant Hot Cold Water Reverse Osmosis System, a compact, installation-free unit with six temperature options, ideal for apartments, offices, and shared spaces. It's now priced at $379, down from $499.

From July 8 to 11, the eco-friendly Glass Water Filter Pitcher, made with durable, BPA-free materials, is available for $46.99, offering a simple and sustainable way to enjoy purified water at home. Also included in the Prime Day lineup are the Car Wash System, now $237.99 (originally $339.99), designed for a spotless finish at home, and the Whole House Water Filter System, down to $109.19 from $165.99, which helps protect appliances and provide clean water throughout the home.

Prime Day is the perfect time to take advantage of huge discounts and upgrade your kitchen for less. You can save even more by bundling two or more products (the X12, C1H, TSA, BG101, WHF21-PG, or Glass Water Filter Pitcher) for an extra 5% off on the U.S. page. Customers can explore the full range of Prime Day offers on the regional pages:| U.K. | Germany, other key regions in Europe. Stay updated through Waterdrop's Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channels.

About Waterdrop Filter

Waterdrop Filter is a leading brand in water purification, offering solutions for homes, offices, and outdoor use. Its product range includes under-sink and countertop RO systems, gravity filters, and whole-house units. Waterdrop's tankless RO systems are top sellers on Amazon, trusted for their performance, safety, and sustainability. Learn more at www.waterdropfilter.com.

Waterdrop Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722803/image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622013/20240613_181019_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/upgrade-your-water-experience-waterdrops-biggest-prime-day-deals-now-live-302496577.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
