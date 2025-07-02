ILLUMINATE Film Festival Celebrates Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday With Release of 9 Award-Winning Micro-Short Films

Each 90-second film, chosen from nearly 700 global submissions, honors the message: "We are all the same."

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / In celebration of His Holiness the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday on July 6, ILLUMINATE Film Festival has released nine powerful micro-short films, each exactly 90 seconds long - a symbolic tribute offering one second for every year of his life devoted to compassion, service, and spiritual leadership.

Micro-Shorts Award Winners on Stage at ILLUMINATE Film Festival



The nine winning films were selected from nearly 700 submissions to ILLUMINATE's $25,000 Micro-Short Film Contest, inspired by the Dalai Lama's message that "we are all the same." Each film explores themes of love, kindness, unity, and the shared human experience, and together they form a deeply moving mosaic of short-form storytelling.

"We're honoring not just a milestone birthday, but a global legacy of compassion in action," said Téana David, ILLUMINATE's Artistic Director. "These films, inspired by the Dalai Lama, are 90-second meditations on what it means to be human - what it means to love, to connect, and to recognize ourselves in each other."

In numerology, the number 9 represents spiritual wisdom, humanitarianism, and the culmination of a cycle - qualities embodied by His Holiness and echoed in each winning film.

1st Prize - My World by Jorrit Van Der Kooi

2nd Prize - Eugenia by Anthony Notarile

3rd Prize - Oneness by Barbara Doux

People's Choice Award: Garden of Peace by Tess Cacciatore & Team Yumi

Honorable Mentions:

Be Better - Kathryn Jurbala, Will Hoppin, & Keldon Duane-McGlashan

Go Time - Ari Kuschnir & Schuyler Brown"

Just For A Moment - Diana Hickman

Noteworthy - Joe Rizzo

The Way of Unity - Tatiana Speed, Mark Benson & Bob Atkinson

The esteemed jury for the contest-youth leader, Xiye Bastida, author Chaz Ebert, and filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg-brought a wealth of vision and expertise to the selection process. Their thoughtful curation elevated the festival's celebration of global micro-filmmaking and inspired participants from around the world.

The films were first screened at the 2025 ILLUMINATE Film Festival in Santa Barbara and later shared virtually during the global online edition of the festival. As of today, they are being released to the public as a global birthday offering and an invitation to pause, reflect, and reconnect with our shared humanity.

"This isn't just a festival - it's a global movement," said Kia Kiso, Interim Executive Director. "At its best, entertainment and media remind us who we truly are and encourage us to be the best version of ourselves. ILLUMINATE is committed to growing a conscious media ecosystem that heals, connects, and inspires."

Learn more about the contest: https://illuminatefilmfestival.com/oneness-micro-shorts/

Watch the full collection at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfFy46mjsoh3QYyLiy830pYTD7PpX5pfU

Photos of Award Winners: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/16v7ZtQcoGDKwxtFr9hRwocZBRnDzt0V3?usp=sharing

