02.07.2025 20:12 Uhr
Guangdong Province: Guangdong launches four major international communication platforms

GUANGZHOU, China, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 2, Guangdong officially launched four international communication platforms for worldwide audiences - IP Guangdong, LIVE Guangdong, INFO Guangdong, and Go Guangdong. The South China province extends a sincere invitation to friends worldwide: "Wherever you are, we welcome you to experience Guangdong's daily life and share your stories!"

Launch Ceremony of four major international communication platforms

Specifically speaking, IP Guangdong serves as a content creation and sharing platform, providing users with a space to share their observations, opinions and creations. INFO Guangdong provides overseas users with daily life service information, covering tips for visa applications, medical services, and travels. LIVE Guangdong delivers around-the-clock Live Camera Broadcasting, displaying real-time scenes across the province. Go Guangdong provides clues and directives for thematic visits, featuring destinations ranging from villages, factories to laboratories.

Centered on the philosophy of "by the people, for the people - creating, showcasing, and sharing together," these platforms aim to promote exchanges and mutual learning with other civilizations through authentic stories and lived experiences. In recent years, Guangdong has accelerated its opening-up initiatives and deepened international cultural exchanges and cooperation. The province serves as the forefront of China's reform and opening-up and an important window for the world to observe the country's development. Its economic and social development practice and the spiritual core within are attracting extensive attention from the international community.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723836/guagndong_pic.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guangdong-launches-four-major-international-communication-platforms-302497094.html

