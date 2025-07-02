Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - As Americans across the nation gather to celebrate Independence Day, ReadyWise, a leading provider of emergency food, encourages a moment of reflection on our fundamental freedoms and the importance of safeguarding what we value most.

In a world navigating complex global challenges-from ongoing geopolitical conflicts to rising international tensions-many are contemplating the unsettling question: Are we on the brink of war?

ReadyWise's mission is simple: to bring peace of mind to more households through practical emergency solutions. From freeze-dried meals to portable water filtration and backup power options, ReadyWise empowers families to be prepared for any emergency.

"Preparedness gives people the confidence and resources they need to remain independent during uncertain times," says Norm Ramos, Director of Marketing at ReadyWise.

Governments across Europe and North America are encouraging citizens to stock up on emergency food, clean water, and essential supplies. Whether it's a power outage, supply chain disruption, or an extreme weather event, emergency preparedness as a form of insurance and self-reliance is more important now than ever. ReadyWise offers dependable emergency food with up to 25-year shelf life and survival gear for peace of mind when it matters most.

Recent data from FEMA's 2023 National Household Survey reveals that only 51% of Americans feel prepared for a disaster, and just 48% have assembled or updated an emergency supply kit in the past year. This shows there's still room for many households to take practical, meaningful steps toward readiness.

Happy 4th of July from ReadyWise! To help families prepare, ReadyWise is offering up to 30% off select supplies through July 4. To learn more, visit readywise.com or call a helpful product specialist at 800-393-2570.

**About ReadyWise**

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, ReadyWise is a global leader in food manufacturing, specializing in high-quality, shelf-stable food solutions. They offer a range of branded products including ReadyWise Emergency Food Kits, trusted for long-term food storage, ReadyWise Outdoor, featuring convenient meals for camping and adventure, and Simple Kitchen, their line of ready-to-eat meals and snacks. Beyond their own brands, they provide private label and co-manufacturing services in their USDA- and SQF-certified facility in Utah, ensuring top-tier quality and safety for partners. At ReadyWise, they are committed to innovation, reliability, and making food security accessible for all.

