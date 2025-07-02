Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2025 20:50 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Global Travel Plus Launches Short-Term Travel Assistance Plans for 7, 14, and 30 Days

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Global Travel Plus, a leading provider of global travel assistance services, is proud to announce the launch of its new short-term membership plans, offering coverage durations of 7, 14, and 30 days. These flexible options are designed to meet the needs of today's evolving travelers-whether for a quick getaway, a two-week vacation, or a month-long adventure abroad.

A young businessman with curly hair using his mobile phone while waiting at the bus station with his luggage

As demand rises for more personalized and accessible travel protection, Global Travel Plus is responding with options that cater to the modern traveler's schedule and budget. These short-term plans provide the same trusted suite of services the company is known for, including 24/7 emergency medical evacuation, repatriation, and access to a global network of multilingual assistance professionals.

"Our new short-term plans are a direct response to feedback from our members and partners," said Drew Bambrick, Vice President of Sales & Distribution. "There is an increasing need for reliable protection among travelers taking shorter trips, domestically and internationally, that do not require long-term commitments."

The 7, 14, and 30-day memberships are available for individuals, families, and groups, and offer the same high level of service as annual plans. Travelers can purchase short-term assistance online in minutes, ensuring peace of mind wherever their journeys take them.

Key Benefits of Global Travel Plus Short-Term Plans Include:

  • 24/7 access to emergency travel assistance services

  • Access to a global network of vetted providers

  • On-the-go services through a brand-new mobile app such as an embassy locator, U.S. Pharmacy locator, and pre-trip information

For more information or to purchase a short-term plan, visit www.globaltravelplus.com or contact Global Travel Plus at sales@globaltravelplus.com.

Contact Information

Alyssa Appel
Senior Marketing Associate
aappel@assistamerica.com
(609) 921-0868 x261

.

SOURCE: Global Travel Plus



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/global-travel-plus-launches-short-term-travel-assistance-plans-for-7-14-and-30-days-1045417

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.