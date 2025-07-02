Global Travel Plus Launches Short-Term Travel Assistance Plans for 7, 14, and 30 Days

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Global Travel Plus, a leading provider of global travel assistance services, is proud to announce the launch of its new short-term membership plans, offering coverage durations of 7, 14, and 30 days. These flexible options are designed to meet the needs of today's evolving travelers-whether for a quick getaway, a two-week vacation, or a month-long adventure abroad.

A young businessman with curly hair using his mobile phone while waiting at the bus station with his luggage

As demand rises for more personalized and accessible travel protection, Global Travel Plus is responding with options that cater to the modern traveler's schedule and budget. These short-term plans provide the same trusted suite of services the company is known for, including 24/7 emergency medical evacuation, repatriation, and access to a global network of multilingual assistance professionals.

"Our new short-term plans are a direct response to feedback from our members and partners," said Drew Bambrick, Vice President of Sales & Distribution. "There is an increasing need for reliable protection among travelers taking shorter trips, domestically and internationally, that do not require long-term commitments."

The 7, 14, and 30-day memberships are available for individuals, families, and groups, and offer the same high level of service as annual plans. Travelers can purchase short-term assistance online in minutes, ensuring peace of mind wherever their journeys take them.

Key Benefits of Global Travel Plus Short-Term Plans Include:

24/7 access to emergency travel assistance services

Access to a global network of vetted providers

On-the-go services through a brand-new mobile app such as an embassy locator, U.S. Pharmacy locator, and pre-trip information

For more information or to purchase a short-term plan, visit www.globaltravelplus.com or contact Global Travel Plus at sales@globaltravelplus.com.

