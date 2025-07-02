Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - While many hospitality roles start below the $50,000 mark, new data from OysterLink reveals which jobs are most likely to help workers reach that threshold the fastest-often within just two to four years.





OysterLink



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10722/257570_image06_june_10_2025_v2.jpg

The report is based on career growth data published on the OysterLink platform, which highlights starting salaries and expected earnings across key restaurant and hotel roles. Positions like Sommelier, Sous Chef, and Front Office Manager not only start strong but also show consistent upward mobility in pay.

"We're seeing more hospitality professionals prioritizing roles with faster financial growth," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "Many frontline positions now offer clear salary advancement within a few years."

Key Findings from OysterLink's Career Data:

Sommelier - Starts at $48K , with earnings reaching $65K-$80K in 2-4 years.

- Starts at , with earnings reaching in 2-4 years. Sous Chef - Starts at $45K , with salary growth up to $60K-$70K .

- Starts at , with salary growth up to . Front Office Manager - Starts at $42K + tips , with projected earnings of $58K+ .

- Starts at , with projected earnings of . Bartender - Starts at $30K + tips , with potential to earn $52K-$60K .

- Starts at , with potential to earn . Event Coordinator - Starts at $38K , with expected earnings of $55K-$65K .

- Starts at , with expected earnings of . Line Cook - Starts at $34K, with growth to $50K+ in under four years.

While entry-level hospitality roles often start below the national average, these career tracks show that strong pay progression is possible without switching industries-or even leaving the kitchen or dining floor.

The release is part of OysterLink's ongoing mission to bring transparency to hospitality careers. By spotlighting real salary data and growth timelines, OysterLink empowers workers to plan their futures with more clarity and confidence.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform and career resource built for the hospitality industry. With over 400,000 monthly visitors, it connects professionals and employers across the U.S., offering job listings, salary insights, and growth-focused content tailored to restaurant and hotel roles.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257570

SOURCE: OysterLink