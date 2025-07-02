Anzeige
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
02.07.2025
DOE Media Accelerates Growth With Acquisition of CODA PR's $100M Client Portfolio

This marks DOE's second acquisition of 2026, advancing its mission to deliver cohesive brand storytelling across paid, earned, and owned channels.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / DOE Media, a leading full-funnel direct-response advertising firm, proudly announces its acquisition of CODA Public Relations, a powerhouse boutique agency founded by renowned PR strategist Melanie DeFilippis. With this acquisition, DOE Media expands its offerings in brand storytelling, earned media, and strategic communications, further solidifying its role as a comprehensive growth partner for today's most ambitious brands.

Doe Logo

This marks the latest in DOE Media's series of strategic acquisitions, following the integration of Chappell Digital Marketing - an elite Facebook and TikTok media buying agency. These expansions come on the heels of DOE Media surpassing $2 billion in client revenue driven and being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for 2023, 2024, and 2025.

CODA Public Relations brings a roster of clients collectively representing over $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), with placements spanning top-tier outlets like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, VOGUE, CNN, Food Network, TIME, Insider, USA Today, and many more. The agency's portfolio includes both emerging disruptors and legacy brands across industries such as food and beverage, fashion, beauty, legal, tech, and wellness.

With over a decade of experience, Melanie DeFilippis built CODA on trust, performance, and results, growing exclusively through referrals and maintaining a fierce commitment to partnering only with brands that deliver true economic value.

"CODA represents everything we value-strategy, results, and a bold understanding of today's media landscape," said Ramzey Nassar, CEO of DOE Media. "Melanie's vision and client track record are unmatched. Together, we'll offer clients the kind of integrated marketing power that drives meaningful growth and long-term brand equity."

This acquisition positions DOE Media as a one-stop partner for high-growth brands seeking to scale performance marketing while building a lasting brand reputation. "Acquiring Coda Public Relations allows us to accelerate growth, enhance our service suite, and deepen the impact we deliver to every client we serve." - Nick Raschke, COO, DOE Media Together, DOE Media and CODA PR will offer an unparalleled combination of data-driven advertising, influencer strategy, content, and earned media expertise.

About DOE Media

DOE Media was founded by entrepreneurs who have been there and done that. We exist to elevate companies with world-class, data-driven customer acquisition, retention, and brand amplification, focusing on scaling revenue with the highest ROI and lowest cost. Our ethos is centered on EBITDA-driven performance, acquisition, advertising, and retention marketing. We empower great companies to break barriers and create sound strategies for sustainable market leadership.

Contact Information

Melanie DeFilippis
Media Relations Specialist
melanie@doemedia.com

SOURCE: DOE Media



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/doe-media-accelerates-growth-with-acquisition-of-coda-prs-100m-c-1044912

