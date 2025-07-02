DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Sleep Apnea Market to Accelerate Substantially at a CAGR of 20% During the Study Period (2020-2034) | DelveInsight

The sleep apnea market growth is driven by rising awareness, technological advancements, and demand for personalized care. Companies innovate therapies and solutions for better compliance, while healthcare providers emphasize early diagnosis, improving patient outcomes, and reducing long-term health risks.

LAS VEGAS, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Sleep Apnea Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, sleep apnea emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Sleep Apnea Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for sleep apnea was found to be USD 600 million in the 7MM in 2024.

in the 7MM in 2024. The United States accounted for the highest sleep apnea market size, approximately 76% of the total market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. In 2024, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of sleep apnea were approximately 29 million in the 7MM.

in the 7MM. Leading sleep apnea companies developing emerging therapies, such as Apnimed, Eli Lilly and Company, Incannex Healthcare, and others, are developing novel sleep apnea drugs that can be available in the sleep apnea market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel sleep apnea drugs that can be available in the sleep apnea market in the coming years. The promising sleep apnea therapies in the pipeline include Aroxybutynin + Atomoxetine (AD109), Retatrutide, Orforglipron, Acetazolamide + Dronabinol (IHL-42X), and others.

and others. In May 2025, Apnimed announced positive Phase III SynAIRgy trial results for AD109, an oral drug for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) . The trial met its primary endpoint, showing a significant reduction in apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) at 26 weeks vs placebo. Efficacy was seen across all OSA severities and weight classes. AD109 was well-tolerated, with no serious drug-related adverse events. These results position AD109 as a potential first-in-class oral therapy for OSA.

announced positive Phase III SynAIRgy trial results for AD109, an oral drug for . The trial met its primary endpoint, showing a significant reduction in apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) at 26 weeks vs placebo. Efficacy was seen across all OSA severities and weight classes. AD109 was well-tolerated, with no serious drug-related adverse events. These results position AD109 as a potential first-in-class oral therapy for OSA. In December 2024, ZEPBOUND (tirzepatide) was approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe OSA in adults with obesity, to be used in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Sleep Apnea Overview

Sleep apnea is a common disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep, leading to reduced oxygen levels and disrupted rest. These interruptions, often lasting 10-20 seconds and occurring up to 100 times per hour, typically prevent deep, restorative sleep. The most prevalent form, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), happens when throat muscles relax and block the airway. Central sleep apnea (CSA), on the other hand, is caused by the brain's failure to regulate breathing. Symptoms include loud snoring, gasping, excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), morning headaches, poor concentration, and frequent nighttime awakenings. Complex sleep apnea, or treatment-emergent CSA, is a combination of both OSA and CSA, often identified when central apneas emerge during CPAP therapy for obstructive sleep apnea.

Sleep apnea diagnosis begins with a review of symptoms, medical history, and a physical exam. If sleep apnea is suspected, it is typically confirmed with a sleep study, either through an in-lab polysomnogram, which tracks breathing, brain activity, and heart rate, or a home sleep apnea test (HSAT) that uses fewer sensors and is suitable for those with a high likelihood of moderate to severe OSA. While screening questionnaires can help identify those at risk, only a sleep study can provide a definitive diagnosis.

Sleep Apnea Epidemiology Segmentation

The sleep apnea epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current sleep apnea patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The sleep apnea market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Sleep Apnea

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Sleep Apnea

Type-specific cases of Sleep Apnea

Age-specific Cases of Sleep Apnea

Gender-specific Cases of Sleep Apnea

Severity-specific Cases of Sleep Apnea

Sleep Apnea Treatment Market

Management of obstructive and central sleep apnea involves addressing both the condition itself and its contributing risk factors. For individuals with mild OSA, lifestyle modifications such as weight loss, quitting smoking, and reducing alcohol intake are typically advised. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) remains the cornerstone of therapy, particularly for patients experiencing excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS).

However, some patients on CPAP may continue to suffer from EDS and may benefit from wake-promoting agents like modafinil, solriamfetol, and others. In cases of CSA, treatment generally involves targeting the underlying cause, such as optimizing heart failure management through appropriate medications.

A significant advancement occurred in December 2024, with the approval of ZEPBOUND (in the US) and MOUNJARO (in the EU) - the first and only pharmacological treatment for OSA approved in both regions. This dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist is indicated for use alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to treat moderate-to-severe OSA in obese adults.

SUNOSI, a Dopamine and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor (DNRI), is approved to enhance wakefulness in adults with EDS linked to narcolepsy or OSA. It works by boosting dopamine and norepinephrine activity in the brain, making it the only EDS treatment for OSA that uses this mechanism to promote daytime alertness. SUNOSI (solriamfetol) received FDA approval in March 2019 for treating EDS in patients with narcolepsy or OSA, and subsequently, EU marketing authorization in January 2020 for the same indication.

OZAWADE, containing pitolisant, acts as a histamine H3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist. It promotes wakefulness by increasing histamine levels in the brain and serves as a non-stimulant alternative to traditional agents like modafinil. Approved in Europe only, OZAWADE is indicated for EDS related to OSA in adults who continue to experience symptoms despite effective airway management. In September 2021, the European Medicines Agency granted marketing authorization for OZAWADE for the treatment of EDS associated with OSA in adults.

Sleep Apnea Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Aroxybutynin + Atomoxetine (AD109): Apnimed

Retatrutide: Eli Lilly and Company

Orforglipron: Eli Lilly and Company

Acetazolamide + Dronabinol (IHL-42X): Incannex Healthcare

Sleep Apnea Market Dynamics

The sleep apnea market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. The sleep apnea market is driven by a confluence of factors, most notably the rising global prevalence of sleep-related breathing disorders, especially obstructive sleep apnea, due to increasing rates of obesity, aging populations, and sedentary lifestyles. Growing awareness about the health risks associated with untreated sleep apnea, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, stroke, and daytime fatigue, is fueling early diagnosis and treatment adoption.

Advancements in diagnostic technologies, including home sleep testing devices, and the development of more targeted, user-friendly pharmacological treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles is further propelling market growth, offering viable alternatives or adjuncts to traditional device-based therapies. Additionally, supportive reimbursement policies, expanding telemedicine services, and growing investments by pharmaceutical companies into innovative, targeted therapies are accelerating access and market expansion across both developed and emerging economies.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of sleep apnea, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the sleep apnea market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the sleep apnea market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the sleep apnea market. One of the primary challenges is underdiagnosis, as many individuals with sleep apnea remain unaware of their condition due to vague or overlooked symptoms. Limited awareness among primary care providers further exacerbates this issue, delaying referrals to sleep specialists.

High costs associated with diagnostic procedures like polysomnography and ongoing treatment with devices such as CPAP machines can also deter patients, especially in regions with limited insurance coverage. Additionally, patient adherence to CPAP therapy remains a significant hurdle, with many discontinuing use due to discomfort or inconvenience. While drug therapies offer a promising alternative, access can be limited by high development costs, regulatory complexities, and reimbursement limitations, which further impede market expansion, particularly in emerging economies.

Sleep Apnea Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and The United Kingdom, and Japan]. Sleep Apnea Market CAGR 20 % Sleep Apnea Market Size in 2024 USD 600 Million Key Sleep Apnea Companies Apnimed, Eli Lilly and Company, Incannex Healthcare, Axsome Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Bioprojet, and others Key Pipeline Sleep Apnea Therapies Aroxybutynin + Atomoxetine (AD109), Retatrutide, Orforglipron, Acetazolamide + Dronabinol (IHL-42X), ZEPBOUND/MOUNJARO, SUNOSI, OZAWADE, and others

Scope of the Sleep Apnea Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Sleep Apnea current marketed and emerging therapies

Sleep Apnea current marketed and emerging therapies Sleep Apnea Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Sleep Apnea Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Sleep Apnea Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Sleep Apnea Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Sleep Apnea Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Sleep Apnea by Country in 2024 in the 7MM 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Sleep Apnea by Country in 2034 in the 7MM 4 Methodology 5 Executive Summary of Sleep Apnea 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Classification of Sleep Apnea 7.3 Signs and Symptoms of Sleep Apnea 7.3.1 Symptoms of OSA 7.3.2 Symptoms of CSA 7.4 Risk Factors and Causes 7.4.1 Risk Factors of OSA 7.4.2 Risk Factors of CSA 7.5 Pathophysiology of Sleep Apnea 7.5.1 Pathophysiology of Sleep Apnea 7.6 Complications of Sleep Apnea 7.7 Diagnosis of Sleep Apnea 7.7.1 Diagnostic Guidelines for Sleep Apnea 7.7.2 Differential Diagnosis 8 Treatment and Management of Sleep Apnea 8.1 Treatment/Management of OSA 8.2 Treatment/Management of CSA 8.3 Treatment Guidelines for Sleep Apnea 8.3.1 Treatment of Adult OSA with Positive Airway Pressure: An American Academy of Sleep Medicine Clinical Practice Guideline 8.3.2 NICE Guideline for OSA/Hypopnea Syndrome 8.3.3 Sleep Apnea Syndrome (SAS) Clinical Practice Guidelines 2020 8.3.4 European Respiratory Society Guideline on Non-CPAP Therapies for OSA 8.3.5 Japan Circulation Society (JCS) 2023 Guideline 8.4 Diagnostic and Treatment Algorithm for Sleep Apnea 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Sleep Apnea in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Sleep Apnea in the United States 9.4.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Sleep Apnea in the United States 9.4.3 Type-specific Cases of Sleep Apnea in the United States 9.4.4 Age-specific Cases of Sleep Apnea in the United States 9.4.5 Gender-specific Cases of Sleep Apnea in the United States 9.4.6 Severity-specific Cases of Sleep Apnea in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.5.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Sleep Apnea in EU4 and the UK 9.5.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Sleep Apnea in EU4 and the UK 9.5.3 Type-specific Cases of Sleep Apnea in EU4 and the UK 9.5.4 Age-specific Cases of Sleep Apnea in EU4 and the UK 9.5.5 Gender-specific Cases of Sleep Apnea in EU4 and the UK 9.5.6 Severity-specific Cases of Sleep Apnea in EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 9.6.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Sleep Apnea in Japan 9.6.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Sleep Apnea in Japan 9.6.3 Type-specific Cases of Sleep Apnea in Japan 9.6.4 Age-specific Cases of Sleep Apnea in Japan 9.6.5 Gender-specific Cases of Sleep Apnea in Japan 9.6.6 Severity-specific Cases of Sleep Apnea in Japan 10 Patient Journey 11 Marketed Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 ZEPBOUND/MOUNJARO (tirzepatide): Eli Lilly and Company 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Safety and efficacy 11.3 SUNOSI (solriamfetol): Axsome Therapeutics/Jazz Pharmaceuticals 11.3.1 Product Description 11.3.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.3.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.3.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.4 OZAWADE (Pitolisant): Bioprojet 11.4.1 Product Description 11.4.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.4.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.4.4 Safety and Efficacy 12 Emerging Therapies 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 Aroxybutynin + Atomoxetine (AD109): Apnimed 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst View 12.3 Retatrutide: Eli Lilly and Company 12.3.1 Product Description 12.3.2 Clinical Development 12.3.3 Analyst View 12.4 Orforglipron: Eli Lilly and Company 12.4.1 Product Description 12.4.2 Clinical Development 12.4.3 Analyst View 12.5 Acetazolamide + Dronabinol (IHL-42X): Incannex Healthcare 12.5.1 Product Description 12.5.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.5.3 Clinical Development 12.5.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.5.5 Analyst View 13 Sleep Apnea- Seven Major Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Market Size in the 7MM 13.5.1 Total Market Size of Sleep Apnea in the 7MM 13.5.2 Market Size of Sleep Apnea by Therapies in the 7MM 13.6 Market Size in the United States 13.6.1 Total Market Size of Sleep Apnea in the United States 13.6.2 Market Size of Sleep Apnea by Therapies in the United States 13.7 Market Size in EU4 and the UK 13.7.1 Total Market size of Sleep Apnea in EU4 and the UK 13.7.2 Market Size of Sleep Apnea by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 13.8 Market Size in Japan 13.8.1 Total Market Size of Sleep Apnea in Japan 13.8.2 Market size of Sleep Apnea by Therapies in Japan 14 KOL Views 15 SWOT Analysis 16 Unmet Needs 17 Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 United States 17.1.1 Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.2.1 Germany 17.2.2 France 17.2.3 Italy 17.2.4 Spain 17.2.5 United Kingdom 17.3 Japan 17.3.1 MHLW 17.4 Reimbursement Scenario in Sleep Apnea 17.4.1 United States 17.4.2 EU4 and the UK 17.4.3 Japan 18 Appendix 18.1 Bibliography 18.2 Report Methodology 19 DelveInsight Capabilities 20 Disclaimer

