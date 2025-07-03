Anzeige
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
Care USA: Zoom Cares: Making Every Minute Count, New Humanitarian Grant to CARE

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / As part of their ongoing efforts to support those in need, Zoom Cares, the social impact arm of Zoom, announced $225,000 in grant funding to CARE, one of the world's leading humanitarian organizations.

The need for humanitarian assistance has never been greater. The United Nations predicts that in 2025, 305 million people will need aid - the highest number in more than 50 years. CARE works in over 100 countries to support communities facing extreme poverty, natural disasters, conflicts, and humanitarian crises. In 2024, CARE reached over 50 million people with critical aid, including food, shelter, clean water, and medical supplies. CARE is often among the first to respond to disasters, helping people rebuild their lives when they need it most.

"This is one of the most challenging times in recent history for humanitarian organizations, with many facing critical funding shortfalls. As the need for help grows, corporate support is more important than ever. Support from partners like Zoom Cares is crucial - it means more people in crisis can receive the life-saving assistance they urgently need. We're deeply grateful for their commitment." said Deepmala Mahla, Chief Humanitarian Officer at CARE.

Read more about the Zoom and CARE's new partnership here.

For media inquiries, please email usa.media@care.org

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Care USA on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Care USA
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/care
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Care USA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/zoom-cares-making-every-minute-count-new-humanitarian-grant-to-c-1045487

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
