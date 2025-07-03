Anzeige
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
WKN: A40YDU | ISIN: KYG1R24P1085
Frankfurt
02.07.25 | 15:29
15,220 Euro
+1,87 % +0,280
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
03.07.2025 02:06 Uhr
Blokees Becomes Exclusive Strategic Partner of "Journey of Light: A Glimpse into Ultraman's 60th Anniversary" Exhibition

SHANGHAI, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 2nd, the much-anticipated exhibition "Journey of Light: A Glimpse into Ultraman's 60th Anniversary" hosted its media preview day in Shanghai. The event will officially open to the public on July 5th. The Chinese Assembly Character Toys brand Blokees is participating as the exclusive strategic partner of the Ultraman-themed exhibition, unveiling a series of new Blokees Ultraman model kits and exhibiting nearly 100 Ultraman-themed creations from BFC, demonstrating its strong and long-standing partnership with Ultraman's IP.


Blokees established a partnership with New Creation-the exclusive licensing agent for the Ultraman series in mainland China-in 2021, marking its entry into the "Model Kits" category. In 2022, the brand launched its first Ultraman classic model kits, which have since gained widespread popularity among Ultraman fans.

Over the past four years, Blokees has featured the Ultraman IP across three major product series-HERO10, Legend and preCOOL, resulting in over 10 major editions and more than 80 Ultraman Model Kits, representing over 140 different Ultraman characters.

Driven by its continuously evolving R&D capabilities,Blokees now holds over 500 patents and remains committed to developing innovative charecter-based products for consumers around the world.

During the exhibition, Blokees featured nearly 100 Ultraman-themed BFC works in its dedicated display area, becoming the first Chinese brand to display original user creations at the Ultraman 60th Anniversary Theme Exhibition. These works were created by BFC creators. On-site, Ultraman-themed BFC Creation Competitions let players experience BFC creation culture firsthand. Creators immersed themselves in the imaginative world of assembly, passing on the Fun of Building.

Blokees has always placed a strong emphasis on BFC creation culture and continues to host the annual BFC Creative Competition. Participants are invited to assemble original works using Blokees Model Kits. Winning entries have the chance to be showcased at international exhibitions alongside Blokees. The BFC community has grown into a vital platform for connecting global players and driving the brand's creative ecosystem forward.

With its strong R&D capabilities and innovative product lineup, Blokees is implementing a "Universally appealing, Stepwise pricing, Globally promoting" strategy. Blokees will continue to connect global players through innovative products and community culture.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723649/image_5032250_38793526.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blokees-becomes-exclusive-strategic-partner-of-journey-of-light-a-glimpse-into-ultramans-60th-anniversary-exhibition-302496861.html

