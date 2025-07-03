Anzeige
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
ACCESS Newswire
03.07.2025 03:26 Uhr
Qlean Declares War on Liquid Laundry: The Bioenzyme Revolution Begins

Revolutionary Laundry Sheets Powered by Bioenzymes Eliminate Plastic Waste and Toxic Chemicals, Proving the Future of Clean Isn't Liquid

WEST PARK, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / The laundry aisle is broken - plastic jugs, synthetic chemicals, and outdated formulas have dominated for too long. Qlean isn't here to tweak the system - we're here to replace it.

Qlean Detergent Sheet - Eco-Friendly and Toxic-Free Detergent Sheets

Qlean Detergent Sheet - Eco-Friendly and Toxic-Free Detergent Sheets

Our bioenzyme-powered laundry sheets offer a radically different solution. No plastic, no water weight, no toxic residue. Just pure, concentrated cleaning power that works with your clothes and the planet - not against them.

The Power of Bioenzymes

Bioenzymes are natural, molecular-level cleaners that target specific stains and odors with precision. Unlike harsh detergents that rely on synthetic surfactants and fragrances, our formula breaks down dirt naturally and biodegrades completely.

The result? Truly clean clothes with no synthetic film, no irritation, and no compromises.

Waste-Free by Design

Each Qlean sheet is ultra-light and dissolves entirely in any water temperature. A single sheet replaces an entire cup of liquid detergent. Our packaging is fully biodegradable, compostable, and plastic-free.

This isn't just an upgrade - it's a revolution. U.S. households generate over 700 million plastic detergent containers annually. Qlean replaces those jugs with one compact box, reducing shipping emissions by 94% and eliminating plastic waste entirely.

Cleaner Clothes, Lower Cost

Qlean outperforms premium detergents at a lower cost per load. You're not paying for water, plastic or gimmicks - just high-performance, eco-friendly clean.

And the convenience? Unmatched. No heavy bottles, no spills, no measuring. TSA-approved for travel, perfect for small spaces, and easy for everyday life.

The New Standard

The liquid detergent industry was built on environmental damage and consumer compromise. Qlean is proving there's a better way - smarter, cleaner, and sustainable.

This isn't the future someday. It's happening now.

The future of laundry isn't liquid. It's Qlean. Learn more at Qlean.co.

About Qlean

Qlean creates next-generation laundry care using bioenzyme technology and zero-waste design. With powerful stain-fighting sheets and biodegradable packaging, Qlean delivers premium results with none of the environmental cost. Visit Qlean.co to join the clean revolution.

Contact Information

Brian Busching
Director
brian@qlean.co
(619) 564-2800

.

SOURCE: Qlean



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/qlean-declares-war-on-liquid-laundry-the-bioenzyme-revolution-begins-1045512

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
