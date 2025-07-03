Probiotics in Animal Feed Market worth $8.27 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The probiotics in animal feed market is projected to expand from USD 5.40 billion in 2025 to USD 8.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets.

The probiotics in animal feed market has been growing steadily, fueled by increasing awareness of animal health and welfare, as well as a global shift toward reducing antibiotic use in livestock production. Producers are turning to probiotics to enhance feed efficiency, boost immunity, and support the overall well-being of animals, responding to both regulatory pressures and consumer demand for safer, more sustainable animal products. Advances in biotechnology have enabled the development of more effective, species-specific probiotic formulations, further driving their adoption across poultry, swine, cattle, and aquaculture sectors. This trend is expected to persist as the industry continues to prioritize natural feed additives and sustainable farming practices.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=85832335

By source, the bacterial source of probiotics holds a significant market share in the global probiotics in animal feed market.

Bacteria-based probiotics are dominating the animal feed market, primarily due to their extensive research history, proven effectiveness, and commercial availability. Bacterial strains such as Lactobacillus, Bacillus, Streptococcus, and Bifidobacterium are widely used because they offer superior benefits for animal gut health, nutrient absorption, and immune system support compared to other sources like yeast or fungi. Their better resistance to bile acids ensures they reach the intestine and colon, where they exert the most beneficial effects. Additionally, bacterial probiotics are generally more cost-effective and accessible, making them the preferred choice among producers. The favorable regulatory environment and ongoing advancements in bacterial probiotic formulations further reinforce their leading position in the animal feed industry.

By livestock, poultry constitutes a significant market share in the probiotics in animal feed market.

The poultry segment holds a major share in the probiotics in animal feed market, driven by the extensive use of probiotics to enhance growth rates, feed conversion efficiency, and overall flock health. Poultry producers are increasingly adopting probiotics as natural alternatives to antibiotics, responding to both regulatory restrictions and consumer demand for antibiotic-free, high-quality meat and eggs. The dominance of poultry is further supported by the rapid expansion of commercial poultry farming worldwide and the high demand for protein-rich diets, particularly in regions like Asia Pacific where poultry production is substantial. These factors collectively ensure that poultry remains the leading livestock segment in the adoption of probiotics for animal nutrition.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=85832335

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share in the probiotics in animal feed market.

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the probiotics in animal feed market, driven by its vast livestock population, rapid industrialization of animal farming, and increasing awareness of animal health and productivity benefits associated with probiotics. Countries like China, India, and Japan are major contributors, with China leading due to its substantial feed production and large-scale poultry and swine industries. The region's strong market position is further supported by rising demand for meat and eggs, expanding commercial farming operations, and government initiatives to support the livestock sector. As a result, Asia Pacific continues to be the dominant force, with ongoing growth fueled by both economic development and evolving consumer preferences.

The report profiles key players such as Evonik Industries AG (Germany), ADM (US), DSM-Firmenich (Switzerland), Novonesis (Denmark), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Alltech (US), Kemin (US), Land O'Lakes, Inc. (US), Orffa (Netherlands), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Lesaffre (France), Church & Dwight Co., Inc (US), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), Sanzyme Biologics (India), and Virbac (France).

