Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.07.2025 06:02 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

World Vapers' Alliance: Sweden, the Czech Republic, and Greece Crowned Champions of Harm Reduction in Brussels

BRUSSELS, BE / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / Brussels transformed into a Champions League pitch for tobacco harm reduction as the World Vapers' Alliance (WVA) honoured Sweden, the Czech Republic, and Greece with the "Champions of Change" trophy for their outstanding progress in cutting smoking rates. The ceremony, staged in front of the European Parliament, shone a spotlight on the countries leading Europe's fight against smoking-while EU officials looked on from the sidelines.

WVA Director Michael Landl, presenting the awards, remarked, "The EU is stuck in a cycle of prohibition and continues to overlook the evidence that's saving lives. Instead of embracing proven solutions, Brussels is making it harder for smokers to quit."

Sweden led the celebrations, having become the world's first officially smoke-free nation, with just 4.5% of Swedish-born adults smoking-five times lower than the EU average and 16 years ahead of the EU's own goal. The Czech Republic and Greece were also recognised for their achievements, having slashed smoking rates by 23% and 14% respectively over the past three years by embracing harm reduction approaches.

Yet, while these countries celebrated their victories, EU policymakers seemed unwilling to leave the changing room. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, set to take the helm of the EU Council Presidency, recently claimed vaping is as dangerous as smoking-a stance that signals troubling times ahead for European tobacco policy. WVA Policy Manager Alberto Gómez Hernández commented, "By ignoring the success of these champions, the EU is letting down millions who need better tools to quit."

As the European Commission prepares to revise the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) this term, the WVA called on Brussels to stop squandering opportunities and follow the example set by Europe's real champions-before more lives are lost from inaction.

For inquiries, please contact:

Michael Landl
info@worldvapersalliance.com
+436638412958

SOURCE: World Vapers' Alliance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sweden-the-czech-republic-and-greece-crowned-champions-of-harm-reduct-1045414

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.