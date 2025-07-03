World Vapers' Alliance: Sweden, the Czech Republic, and Greece Crowned Champions of Harm Reduction in Brussels

BRUSSELS, BE / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / Brussels transformed into a Champions League pitch for tobacco harm reduction as the World Vapers' Alliance (WVA) honoured Sweden, the Czech Republic, and Greece with the "Champions of Change" trophy for their outstanding progress in cutting smoking rates. The ceremony, staged in front of the European Parliament, shone a spotlight on the countries leading Europe's fight against smoking-while EU officials looked on from the sidelines.

WVA Director Michael Landl, presenting the awards, remarked, "The EU is stuck in a cycle of prohibition and continues to overlook the evidence that's saving lives. Instead of embracing proven solutions, Brussels is making it harder for smokers to quit."

Sweden led the celebrations, having become the world's first officially smoke-free nation, with just 4.5% of Swedish-born adults smoking-five times lower than the EU average and 16 years ahead of the EU's own goal. The Czech Republic and Greece were also recognised for their achievements, having slashed smoking rates by 23% and 14% respectively over the past three years by embracing harm reduction approaches.

Yet, while these countries celebrated their victories, EU policymakers seemed unwilling to leave the changing room. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, set to take the helm of the EU Council Presidency, recently claimed vaping is as dangerous as smoking-a stance that signals troubling times ahead for European tobacco policy. WVA Policy Manager Alberto Gómez Hernández commented, "By ignoring the success of these champions, the EU is letting down millions who need better tools to quit."

As the European Commission prepares to revise the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) this term, the WVA called on Brussels to stop squandering opportunities and follow the example set by Europe's real champions-before more lives are lost from inaction.



