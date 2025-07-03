Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2025 06:10 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

World Vapers' Alliance: EU's Champions League: Sweden, Czech Republic, and Greece Score Big Against Smoking

BRUSSELS, Belgium, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brussels turned into a Champions League arena for harm reduction as the World Vapers' Alliance (WVA) staged a trophy ceremony in front of the European Parliament, celebrating the real winners in the fight against smoking. Sweden, the Czech Republic, and Greece took centre stage, hoisting the "Champions of Change" trophy for their remarkable victories in reducing smoking rates-while EU policymakers watched from the sidelines.

"Brussels is obsessed with prohibition and ignores the evidence right in front of them. Lives are being lost because the EU refuses to follow the science," said WVA Director Michael Landl as he handed over the trophies. "Instead of learning from countries that are saving lives, the EU is making life harder for smokers who want to quit."

Sweden claimed the top spot, becoming the world's first officially smoke-free nation with just 4.5% of Swedish-born adults smoking-a rate five times lower than the European average and achieved 16 years ahead of the EU's own target. The Czech Republic and Greece also took home silverware, having cut smoking rates by 23% and 14% respectively in the last three years through pragmatic, harm reduction-focused strategies.

But while the champions celebrated on the podium, EU leaders remained stuck in the locker room. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, ahead of Ireland's EU Council Presidency next year, outrageously claimed that vaping is as bad as the smoking phenomenon-signalling a worrying direction for future policy. WVA Policy Manager Alberto Gómez Hernández warned, "The EU's refusal to recognise these achievements is a disservice to millions of Europeans who deserve better options to quit smoking."

With Commissioner Varhelyi confirming that the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) will be revised this term, the WVA urged Brussels to stop missing open goals and start following the lead of Europe's true champions-before more lives are lost off the pitch.

Contact:
Michael Landl
info@worldvapersalliance.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbfa1fa8-6626-4643-917a-29d5673129ed


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.