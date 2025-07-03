Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+210 % Kursgewinn Year to Date: Neuausrichtung nimmt Fahrt auf - jetzt exklusives CEO-Interview ansehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.07.2025 07:36 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Azentio Software Pvt Ltd: Azentio appoints Harikrishnan Venkataramanan as President - ERP to spearhead next phase of innovation and growth

SINGAPORE, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software ("Azentio"), a leading technology enabler in the banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and enterprise resource planning (ERP) sectors, today announces the appointment of Harikrishnan Venkataramanan as President - ERP.

Harikrishnan Venkataramanan, President - ERP, Azentio

With over 25 years of experience in enterprise technology, including more than two decades in senior leadership at Ramco Systems, Hari brings a rare combination of strategic vision and deep executional expertise. His appointment marks a pivotal moment in Azentio's journey to transform and scale its ERP business across high-growth markets.

Hari has led ERP transformations across industries and geographies, delivering double-digit growth, sustained client success, and cutting-edge innovation in complex enterprise environments. He is known for building agile, customer-focused organizations that unlock real business value.

In his new role, Hari will lead Azentio's ERP strategy across product, engineering, and go-to-market, with a focus on expanding into new verticals, accelerating product innovation, and elevating customer experience. His leadership will be key to shaping the next generation of Azentio's ERP offerings for sectors such as manufacturing, distribution, and financial management.

Sanjay Singh, CEO of Azentio, commented:
"Hari joins us at a transformative time for our ERP business. His track record of growth, innovation, and customer-centric execution makes him the ideal leader to drive our ambitions forward. We are thrilled to welcome him into the Azentio leadership team as we sharpen our focus on regional momentum and product excellence."

Harikrishnan Venkataramanan, President - ERP, added:
"I'm energised by the opportunity to lead Azentio's ERP business into its next phase. Today, ERP is about far more than operations, it's about enabling intelligent, connected, and scalable enterprises. With Azentio's strong regional foundation and product DNA, I'm excited to unlock new value for our customers and partners."

Hari's appointment reinforces Azentio's commitment to delivering transformative, industry-specific ERP solutions that empower businesses to scale, adapt, and lead in a rapidly evolving market landscape.

About Azentio

Azentio is a leading provider of purpose-built, intelligence-driven technology solutions designed to transform the banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and enterprise resource planning (ERP) sectors. By combining cutting-edge innovation with deep domain expertise, Azentio empowers businesses to accelerate growth, enhance operational efficiency, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. With a strong presence across the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, Azentio delivers world-class technology that streamlines processes and delivers tangible results, enabling organizations to achieve sustainable success. For more information on Azentio, please visit www.azentio.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721901/Harikrishnan_Venkataramanan.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2670942/Azentio_Logo.jpg

Azentio Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/azentio-appoints-harikrishnan-venkataramanan-as-president--erp-to-spearhead-next-phase-of-innovation-and-growth-302494569.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.