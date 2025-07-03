Fellaz: PEEKSUP, a Web3 Short-Form Content Platform, Announces Korea-Japan Joint Production With Japanese Partner

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / As the global short-form content market continues its rapid expansion, PEEKSUP, the next-generation Web3 short-form content platform within the Fellaz ecosystem, is partnering with a Japanese company to co-produce Korea-Japan collaborative content.

Next-Gen Web3 Short-Form Content Platform PEEKSUP Powered by Fellaz



PEEKSUP positions itself with the slogan "The Next-Gen Shortform Experience" - offering a unique blend of Web3 wallet integration, token-based reward systems, and AI-driven creative tools. The platform enables users to seamlessly transform ideas into polished short-form videos with advanced AI technology while its interactive features break down the barrier between creator and audience - empowering everyone to become a storyteller.

What truly sets PEEKSUP apart is its Web3-based reward model. User-generated content is recognized and meaningfully rewarded with tokens, turning creative contribution into genuine economic value rather than mere visibility.

A PEEKSUP spokesperson commented, "We're entering an era where anyone can easily produce and share their personal stories with the world - and get rewarded for it. Our mission is to democratize short-form content creation through AI and Web3 technology, evolving the creator economy to the next level."

Market projections support this vision. The global short-form video platform market is projected to reach approximately USD 1.85 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the generative AI market in the media and entertainment sector is projected to surge from $1.97 billion in 2024 to $20.7 billion by 2034. Specifically, the AI video generation market is forecast to grow from $614 million in 2024 to $850 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 22.9%.

Building on this growth trajectory, PEEKSUP is now preparing a Korea-Japan joint production project in collaboration with its Japanese partner. This initiative will bring together creators and businesses from both countries to experiment with new storytelling formats, adopting Web3-based revenue-sharing models that can engage both the Korean and Japanese markets.

The company added, "Korea and Japan are among the most active markets for short-form content consumption. Through this partnership, we aim to foster freer collaboration between creators from both countries and introduce innovative content that reflects shared cultural sensibilities."

As the first short-form content platform in the Fellaz ecosystem to fully integrate Web3 wallet support, token rewards, and AI-powered creation tools, PEEKSUP is committed to continuing its global expansion with new partnerships and service enhancements.

SOURCE: Fellaz

