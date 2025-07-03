Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+210 % Kursgewinn Year to Date: Neuausrichtung nimmt Fahrt auf - jetzt exklusives CEO-Interview ansehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.07.2025 08:02 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fellaz: PEEKSUP, a Web3 Short-Form Content Platform, Announces Korea-Japan Joint Production With Japanese Partner

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / As the global short-form content market continues its rapid expansion, PEEKSUP, the next-generation Web3 short-form content platform within the Fellaz ecosystem, is partnering with a Japanese company to co-produce Korea-Japan collaborative content.

Next-Gen Web3 Short-Form Content Platform PEEKSUP Powered by Fellaz

Next-Gen Web3 Short-Form Content Platform PEEKSUP Powered by Fellaz

PEEKSUP positions itself with the slogan "The Next-Gen Shortform Experience" - offering a unique blend of Web3 wallet integration, token-based reward systems, and AI-driven creative tools. The platform enables users to seamlessly transform ideas into polished short-form videos with advanced AI technology while its interactive features break down the barrier between creator and audience - empowering everyone to become a storyteller.

What truly sets PEEKSUP apart is its Web3-based reward model. User-generated content is recognized and meaningfully rewarded with tokens, turning creative contribution into genuine economic value rather than mere visibility.

A PEEKSUP spokesperson commented, "We're entering an era where anyone can easily produce and share their personal stories with the world - and get rewarded for it. Our mission is to democratize short-form content creation through AI and Web3 technology, evolving the creator economy to the next level."

Market projections support this vision. The global short-form video platform market is projected to reach approximately USD 1.85 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the generative AI market in the media and entertainment sector is projected to surge from $1.97 billion in 2024 to $20.7 billion by 2034. Specifically, the AI video generation market is forecast to grow from $614 million in 2024 to $850 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 22.9%.

Building on this growth trajectory, PEEKSUP is now preparing a Korea-Japan joint production project in collaboration with its Japanese partner. This initiative will bring together creators and businesses from both countries to experiment with new storytelling formats, adopting Web3-based revenue-sharing models that can engage both the Korean and Japanese markets.

The company added, "Korea and Japan are among the most active markets for short-form content consumption. Through this partnership, we aim to foster freer collaboration between creators from both countries and introduce innovative content that reflects shared cultural sensibilities."

As the first short-form content platform in the Fellaz ecosystem to fully integrate Web3 wallet support, token rewards, and AI-powered creation tools, PEEKSUP is committed to continuing its global expansion with new partnerships and service enhancements.

Contact Information

Steven Li
Marketing Director
steven@fellaz.io

.

SOURCE: Fellaz



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peeksup-a-web3-short-form-content-platform-announces-korea-japan-1045521

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.